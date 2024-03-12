SC man dumped obscene and antisemitic propaganda in neighborhoods, deputies say

A South Carolina man was arrested Monday for distributing vulgar, obscene and antisemitic materials in multiple neighborhoods, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jamin Christian Fite, a 48-year-old Myrtle Beach resident, was charged with seven counts of communicating obscene messages and seven counts of littering, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday in a news release.

No bond has been set for Fite, who is being held in the Florence County Detention Center, jail records show.

The sheriff’s office said that on March 5, Fite anonymously distributed clear plastic bags with the obscene printed material by throwing them into the yards and driveways of multiple Florence County residences without consent from the owners. The propaganda was distributed in the Rice Planters, Charters, Ebenezer Chase, Hampton Point, Westpoint, Westbrook and Villa Arno subdivisions, according to the release.

South Carolina law says it is “unlawful for a person to anonymously write, print, telephone, transmit a digital electronic file, or by other manner or means communicate, send or deliver to another person within the State, without that person’s consent, any obscene, profane, indecent, vulgar, suggestive, or immoral message.”

If convicted on the misdemeanor communicating obscene messages charges, each count carries a maximum punishment of three years in prison and a fine, according to South Carolina law.

Fite is scheduled to appear in court again regarding the communicating obscene messages charges on May 1, while he’s scheduled to appear before a judge on counts of littering on April 17, Florence County judicial records show.

This is not the first time Fite has been arrested.

In July 2023, Fite was charged with two counts of littering for spreading hate messages across a Murrells Inlet neighborhood, The Sun News reported.

In the 2023 incident, a police report said that officers were called about a person who was actively littering in a neighborhood and observed Fite throw clear plastic baggies out of the passenger side window of a vehicle, according to The Sun News.

The incident report said that when Fite was confronted, the officer saw two black “black duffel bags containing a large quantity of clear plastic baggies with paper and pellets inside,” according to The Sun News’ website, myrtlebeachonline.com. The bags contained about 791 plastic baggies, according to the report.

The report did not specify the content of the messages, but residents said they were antisemitic, The Sun News reported.

Following his 2023 arrest, jail records show that Fite was released from a detention center after paying a $200 fine, according to The Sun News.