SC man dies in shooting involving 4 deputies after reaching into his waistband, sheriff says

A 25-year-old man who fled the scene of a car accident on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County died after four deputies fired at him.

Sheriff Chuck Wright said during a press conference Monday that the man reached into his waistband before officers fired. Wright said it was still under investigation whether the man — identified as Nicholas Daniel Austin Papala — actually had a gun.

Fire personnel who responded to the car accident around 3:40 a.m. Sunday found him in nearby woods. Papala told them he had a gun and they should tell law enforcement officers when they arrive.

Four officers and a K9 approached Papala, who did not comply with officer’s commands, Wright said.

Wright expressed concern for his deputies and for Papala’s family.

“We don’t like doing this,” Wright said, and later added, “He’s just a kid.”

The sheriff has asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate the shooting as he does all shootings in which officers are involved.