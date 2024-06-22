SC man charged with death of K9 killed in line of duty, Lexington sheriff says

A Prosperity man was arrested and charged in a fatal shooting of a police dog last week, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

James Robert Peterson, 37, was charged with cruelty to a police dog, breach of peace, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of certain crimes, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon and four counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, according to arrest warrants.

Peterson is being held at the Newberry County Detention Center.

“We’ve determined these charges are warranted based on Peterson’s actions during the encounter with Newberry County deputies and SLED (South Carolina Law Enforcement Division) agents,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in the statement.

On June 11, Newberry County deputies and SLED agents went to serve a felony fugitive warrant near Gravel Road in the Prosperity area.

Peterson reportedly was found hiding inside the home of a relative, the sheriff’s office said. He failed to follow commands and fired shots at officers, striking K9 Coba, a Belgian Malinois mix who joined the SLED in 2021, as the dog tried to apprehend him.

The Eighth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.

“Today is a somber day, but it’s also a day of celebration for a server and partner,” SLED Chief Mark Keel said at a funeral service. “Coba will be remembered for his dedication to SLED and his partner (Cole Powell).

“No human counterpart ... goes home with their partner, shares their family with their partner and becomes part of the family. Because of the ultimate sacrifice Coba made, the family was preserved” as Powell and other officers involved in Peterson’s arrest went home to their families.