SC’s Jim Clyburn to receive highest civilian honor from President Joe Biden

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, whose 2020 endorsement is credited with helping Joe Biden win the presidency, will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Clyburn, a Santee Democrat, is one of 19 people receiving the award at a ceremony Friday afternoon.

“Through three decades in the House, Rep. Clyburn has transformed the lives of millions of Americans and created a freer country,” the White House said in a news release.

Clyburn, a former teacher who was elected to Congress in 1992, has served as assistant Democratic leader and majority whip to help move key pieces of legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives. During his career he has served as chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus. He also served as an advisor to former Gov. John West and then served as South Carolina Human Affairs commissioner until 1992.

“I am immensely grateful to President Biden for this incredible honor and take seriously the responsibility it carries,” Clyburn said in statement. “While it serves as a recognition of one’s accomplishments, it is also an astute reminder of the challenges that lie ahead. It speaks to the duty each and every one of us has to further the founding fathers’ dream of a ‘more perfect union.’ I accept this award with deep humility and the promise to uphold this vision.”

In 2020, Biden had lost the first three nominating Democratic nominating contests heading into South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary. After Biden said during a debate he would nominate a Black woman for the U.S. Supreme Court, Clyburn endorsed the Biden campaign. Biden went on to win the South Carolina primary slingshotting him to the Democratic nomination and then the White House.

Among the others receiving the award Friday are former Vice President Al Gore, civil rights activist Clarence Jones, former Secretary of State John Kerry and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Medgar Evers, who fought against segregation and was murdered at the age of 37, will receive the award posthumously.

“These 19 Americans built teams, coalitions, movements, organizations and businesses that shaped America for the better,” the White House said in a news release. “They are the pinnacle of leadership in their fields. They consistently demonstrated over their careers the power of community, hard work and service.”