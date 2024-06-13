SC House seat reopened for a Democrat to run in November after candidate died

Eric Childs, Democratic Statehouse candidate, will be memorialized Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Anderson (Provided by the family of Eric Childs)

COLUMBIA — The state Democratic Party is reopening candidate filings for a state House seat in Anderson County following the death of the only Democratic candidate.

Eric Childs, 39, was running for the staunchly Republican House District 6, currently held by Rep. April Cromer, R-Anderson, who’s seeking her second term.

He died in a car crash in the early hours of May 31, as he was driving home from a security job.

Democrats interested in challenging Cromer in November can file through noon on Tuesday, June 25. If there is a primary, it will be held Tuesday, July 9.

Filing involves completing the necessary form and paying a $208 filing fee. The form and fee can be turned in either to the state Election Commission or the Anderson County Board of Voter Registration and Elections.

The state Democratic Party did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

The memorial service for Childs was held Tuesday in Anderson.

Childs was an Army veteran who was studying mechatronics at Tri-County Technical College, as well as working in security and running for office. His widow is Jessicka Spearman, who is running for state Senate, and they have four children, ages 13, 13, 16, and 18, as well as a 24-year-old son he was planning to adopt.

Cromer, a member of the hardline Freedom Caucus, held off a primary challenge from Republican Kyle White on Tuesday. She won the primary with almost 56% of 5,642 votes cast, according to unofficial returns.

There are no third-party candidates running for the seat.

