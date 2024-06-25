SC Habitat for Humanity exec admits embezzling nearly $400K in COVID relief funds

A former finance director for Habitat for Humanity of Central South Carolina pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing more than $388,000 owed to the organization.

Ashley Ingram, 34, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of embezzling COVID-19 relief funds. She admitted guilt under a plea deal that calls for her to avoid the maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. It was unclear how much jail time, if any, she might face.

No date has been set for her sentencing.

“Let me ask you, did you commit this offense,” U.S. District Judge Mary Lewis asked Ingram.

“Yes, ma’am, I did,” Ingram said.

On six occasions, Ingram transferred money from a corporate Fidelity Bank account owned by Habitat for Humanity of Central South Carolina to her personal Fidelity account. From there, she transferred the money to other personal checking accounts at Navy Federal, AllSouth Federal and South Carolina State credit unions, Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Matthews said.

Habitat for Humanity is a national non profit organization that assists low income families in securing affordable new construction housing.

The funds Ingram embezzled stemmed from employee retention credits, administered by the Internal Revenue Service, during the COVID 19 pandemic. Because the money was embezzled and not used for its original purpose, Habitat for Humanity of Central South Carolina must now pay it back to the IRS.

Ingram, represented by attorney Jim Griffin, signed a plea deal on May 14, where she agreed to fully restore the money she stole, which, with interest, amounts to around $514,000. Griffin has drawn worldwide attention as one of convicted double-murderer Alex Murdaugh’s defense lawyers.

“Ms. Ingram has made an extraordinary attempt to pay back this money,” Matthews said.

So far, Ingram has repaid $432,000, according to Matthews.

As part of Ingram’s plea, she agreed to surrender all assets, property and possessions purchased with the COVID-19 relief funds. She currently has her house up for sale to help satisfy the remaining balance.

Griffin acknowledged in court that if Ingram went to trial, the prosecution would’ve likely been able to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Sentencing for Ingram, who is out on bond, has not yet been scheduled. Regardless of her sentence, Ingram has lost her right to vote, the ability to hold public office or to carry a firearm. In addition, she will be subjected to three years of court supervision following any prison time served, if any.