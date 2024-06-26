SC guidance counselor charged for alleged failing to report that child told her she was raped

A Spartanburg County guidance counselor has been arrested after being accused of not reporting that a child had told her she had been raped by another student.

Educators are considered mandatory reporters — all accusations must be reported to the Department of Social Services or law enforcement.

Master Deputy Johnathan McGill of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the student attended Clifdale Middle from August 2021 to February 2024 and reported telling Joy Allen she had been sexually assaulted.

On Feb. 7, 2024 the student told the school resource office at Daniel Morgan Applied Technology Center, who alerted authorities.

The student said she had made the accusation twice to Joy Allen and that Allen said the alleged assault was too old.

During the investigation, deputies learned the student had been seen at the Children’s Advocacy Center, which confirmed the sexual assault.

When deputies interviewed Allen in April she acknowledged not reporting the allegation and that she believed she had not violated any laws.

Allen, 61, of Chesnee, turned herself in on Wednesday and was charged with failing to report child abuse/neglect. She was licensed as both a teacher and special education teacher by the South Carolina Department of Education in 1995 and as a guidance counselor in 2017.

“This incident underscores all mandated reporters’ need to understand and fulfill their legal obligations, particularly in educational environments,” McGill said in a news release. “The safety of our children is paramount, and all suspicions of abuse or assault must be reported promptly to ensure the welfare of all students.

Taggart Houck, spokesperson for Spartanburg School District 3, said the district was notified Tuesday that Allen had been charged. She will be placed on administrative leave for the 2024-2025 school year if the matter is not resolved before then.