SC governor again signs bill banning gender-affirming care, but this time it's ceremonial

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing in Spartanburg Wednesday for two bills focused on children.

House Bill 4624, called the Help not Harm Bill, bans certain medical care for transgender youth, while House Bill 3424, or the Child Online Safety Act, restricts access to pornographic websites for minors by requiring the websites to have age verification.

Legislators said the bills were to ensure children were protected in South Carolina.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed the “Help, Not Harm” bill into law. The governor came to the First Baptist Church of North Spartanburg on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 to mark the bill's signing into law. The “Help, Not Harm” bill ensures minors are not given gender transition medications or procedures such as puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones.

“We have to see that we take care of our children, but we can’t be there all the time. So somebody has to look out for them,” McMaster said during the ceremony held at First Baptist North Church.

The Child Online Safety Act was inspired by a similar law passed in Louisiana, according to the lead sponsor, Rep. Travis Moore (R-Spartanburg.) The new bill ensures websites containing pornography have age verifications on its websites, and if they fail to do so, will result in “liability for nominal damages, actual damages, court costs, and reasonable attorney fees as ordered by the court.”

“I agree it’s a parent’s job and primary responsibility to raise and protect their children,” Moore said. “But when you deal with issues like this, evils that are so pervasive, the parents are outnumbered and that’s where it’s appropriate for the state to step in and produce policy to help parents protect their children.”

The bills became effective immediately after McMaster signed them on May 21. House Bill 4624 bill prohibits any form of puberty-blocking or hormone therapy. It also makes it a felony to perform gender reassignment surgery on those under 18.

“We don’t know how many surgeries have taken place in South Carolina related to this issue, but one is too many,” said state Rep. David Hiott (R-Pickens), lead sponsor of the bill.

Under the new bill, minors can still be prescribed puberty blockers or hormone therapy to treat certain conditions such as precocious puberty or endometriosis. The law also bans the South Carolina Medicaid program from providing coverage for gender reassignment surgery or hormone therapy to adults and minors.

The bill passed on the last day of the legislative session after the House agreed to accept the Senate’s changes to the law. The Senate's major change was an amendment requiring public school administrators to report students to parents if they were identifying as a different gender from their assigned sex or using different pronouns.

“We had all these people screaming at us, we hated kids, we hate children, that we don’t care about the emotions of kids” Sen. Josh Kimbrell (R-Spartanburg) said. “But why we’re here is because we love kids. We care about them, we care about protecting them.”

Opponents said the bill would be a forced outing and could be dangerous for children not yet ready to tell their parents if they were transgender. Still, legislators pushed for it, saying that parents had the right to know if their children were identifying as a gender different from their sex.

While some legislators said the bill was designed to protect children, others say otherwise.

"In simple terms, gender-affirming care is suicide prevention care. And lack of access increases suicidality," Dr. Elizabeth Mack, president of the South Carolina chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics said in February as she testified against the bill during a Senate medical affairs subcommittee.

In reaction to McMasters signing last week, SC United for Justice and Equality, an organization focusing on LGBTQ+ equality in the state, the organization's executive director maintained that access to healthcare will be harder for transgender youth and that the fight doesn't end with the passage of the new law.

"Across the state, from the Lowcountry to the Upstate, South Carolinians are mourning the passage of H.4624, which will make it immeasurably harder for transgender youth and many adults to access the life-saving healthcare that they need and deserve," Chase Glenn said in a statement. "But let me be clear: This loss does not crumble a movement. Our movement supporting transgender people in South Carolina is louder and stronger than it’s ever been. We’ve marched at the State House, we’ve told our stories, and we’ve made sure our lawmakers heard from us. Now, we will do everything in our power to support our community through this crisis.”

The organization has launched resources for families navigating the changes. Southern Trans Youth Emergency Project, which is a regional program from Campaign for Southern Equality, helps connect transgender youth with gender-affirming care when access is limited in states due to laws banning it.

State Rep. Rosalyn Henderson-Myers (D-Spartanburg) and local advocates, including Jodi Snyder of Uplift Outreach Center and Amberlyn Boiter of PFLAG Spartanburg, will hold a press conference at 4:30 p.m. at 505 East Main Street in response to the bill's signing.

