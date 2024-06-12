SC ends AP African American Studies in public schools. Some say it’s ‘whitewashing history’

The state Department of Education has discontinued advanced placement African American Studies in the state’s public schools, a decision that has left many civil rights leaders upset and one state representative accusing the state agency of attempting to “whitewash” history.

In a June 4 memo to school district leaders, the education department announced that schools could no longer offer African American Studies as an AP class, although individual high schools may teach it as an elective.

The pilot course, a college-level class that gave students the ability to earn college credit while still in high school, was created two years ago by the College Board. It is a rigorous, interdisciplinary approach to examining the African American experience. From the African diaspora to the civil rights movement of the twentieth century, students use history, literature and data while learning to analyze and synthesize information.

It was added to some schools’ offerings for students who wanted to participate two years ago, before current state education Superintendent Ellen Weaver took office. The official course will be launched nationwide during the upcoming 2024-25 school year, and many expected it to launch in South Carolina too.

The state’s social studies standards are due for a routine review, the education department said, and the agency is working to ensure offerings are aligned with “soon-to-be-updated standards and state law.” And the department cited “significant controversy” surrounding the AP African American Studies course that has been addressed by the General Assembly in a budget proviso and pending legislation.

“The state education department maintains its unwavering commitment to teaching the factual historical experience of African Americans to our students,” C. Matthew Ferguson, deputy state superintendent, wrote in last week’s memo. “We will continue to proactively seek ways to highlight the innumerable contributions black South Carolinians have made to our state, our nation, and the world.”’

The department said in a memo that some African American history is being taught in public schools. The current curriculum being taught in schools from fifth grade through high school includes the “factual historical experience of African Americans,” the memo said, including lessons on the slave trade, Reconstruction and the Jim Crow era.

A budget proviso, which was first enacted several years ago, dictates that state funds cannot be used to teach certain concepts about the race and sex of an individual. The proviso is set to be a part of the state’s upcoming budget as well.

H. 3728, the “South Carolina Transparency and Integrity in Education Act,” that would prohibit “certain topics” from being taught in public schools, is in conference committee.

The American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina was joined by the South Carolina Education Association, the state NAACP and others on Tuesday to criticize the department’s decision and to call for the class to be reinstated in the state’s public schools.

The ACLU said that by citing the budget proviso and the “classroom censorship bill,” the department is appealing to manufactured controversy and a law that is not on the books.

“There’s nothing to be gained by denying history being taught on the advanced placement level,” Bianca Woodard, a history teacher, said.

Black history and the history of South Carolina are inextricably intertwined, Woodard said, and it’s “impossible” to divorce the two. After teaching African American Studies as a prep class for four years at Midland Valley High School in Graniteville, she was excited to teach the AP course when officially launched in the fall. Now that won’t happen.

“People are being deprived of their right to a free education,” said Rep. Jermaine Johnson, D-Richland. “We cannot stand for this. We must teach the truth. If they remove this class, they are effectively whitewashing history. We cannot allow that to happen.”

High schools are still allowed to offer African American Studies as a locally-approved honors course, if they so desire, the state education department said.

“Those who do not know their past are bound to repeat it,” Tiffany James, president of the National Action Network of Columbia, said. “The South Carolina Department of Education’s decision to deny credits for AP African American Studies indicates that they plan to repeat the past by making South Carolina great only for a select few. Learning SC history in its totality includes learning about Black history. Taking away that choice is intentional and irresponsible. Our children deserve better.”

A spokesman for the state Education Department did not comment on the claims, but sent The State a document with background information on the decision.

“Some have used this decision to promote a false narrative that South Carolina is avoiding the teaching of African American history thereby denying historical fact and dishonoring African Americans and their rich contributions to our state,” the document read. “This is simply not so.”