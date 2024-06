SC Election runoff live updates: 3rd congressional district, state senate spots up for grabs

Polls just closed in the in the runoffs election. Statewide, South Carolina had 13 runoff elections for congressional and state legislative seats.

Among the races where a party’s nominee is being decided Tuesday: 3rd Congressional District, state Senate Districts 22, 23, 26 and 35 and House District 93.

Check back here as results come in.