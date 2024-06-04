SC city named most moved-to city in the nation. Where people are calling their new home

For the second year in a row, the Myrtle Beach area was the most moved-to place in the United States, according to PODS Moving and Storage.

Along with Myrtle Beach and Wilmington, North Carolina, six other cities in the Carolinas made the top 20 list for 2024, showing that South Carolina and North Carolina are becoming hot destinations. Top areas include Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Charlotte, North Carolina.

A lower cost of living, access to nature and a good quality of life are drawing people into the Southern states, PODS wrote in a press release. Weather is milder, but there’s still four seasons and there is proximity to both mountains and the ocean within the Carolinas.

There’s been a larger trend of people moving to Southern Appalachian region, with Tennessee and Georgia cities also making the top 20, according to PODS.

The Myrtle Beach area has seen a tremendous amount of growth, with the population increasing by around 47% from 2010 to 2023 for the city of Myrtle Beach and Horry County, according to Census data.

Top 20 most moved-to cities

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina/Wilmington, North Carolina (1st in 2023) Ocala, Florida (4th in 2023) Houston, Texas (5th in 2023) Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina (10th in 2023) Charlotte, North Carolina (16th in 2023) Raleigh, North Carolina (20th in 2023) Phoenix, Arizona (18th in 2023) Knoxville, Tennessee (7th in 2023) Jacksonville, Florida (8th in 2023) Asheville, North Carolina (17th in 2023) Boise, Idaho (15th in 2023) Portland, Maine (13th in 2023) Nashville, Tennessee (11th in 2023) Atlanta, Georgia (Not ranked in 2023) Johnson City, Tennessee (Not ranked in 2023) Huntsville, Alabama (Not ranked in 2023) Dover, Delaware (Not ranked in 2023) Orlando, Florida (3rd in 2023) Savannah, Georgia (19th in 2023) Greensboro, North Carolina (Not ranked in 2023)