This SC city among best cities in the South for first time, Southern Living says. Here’s why

Greenville is no longer a city on the rise. It has risen, Southern LIving says.

And it sails onto what the city called “the big-kids table” at No. 6.

“Adulting is hard. But we’re up to it,” the city said on Instagram.

The Upstate South Carolina city has been on the magazine’s Southern cities on the rise for some time and cracked the code with readers for the 2024 list.

“Once a hidden gem destination, Greenville has officially risen the ranks to become one of the region’s favorite cities,” the magazine said.

“Greenville is at the center of everything. You can be in Asheville in an hour, Atlanta in two, and Charleston in three. But with the city’s gorgeous Falls Park on the Reedy, a walkable and lively downtown, and the 22-mile Swamp Rabbit Trail connecting major attractions throughout the city, there’s really no reason to leave.”

Greenville didn’t have the oomph to knock out perennial favorite, Charleston, which has topped this list and those of other magazines for years.

“What is there to say about Charleston that hasn’t been said before?” Southern Living said. “The Holy City’s gorgeous architecture, picturesque streets, and welcoming Lowcountry spirit continue to impress year after year.”

The magazine called out Rainbow Row, Waterfront Park to restaurants The Obstinate Daughter, The Ordinary, and Leon’s Oyster House.

Other cities on the list were 2 Savannah, 3 Nashville, 4 New Orleans, 5 Asheville, 7 Atlanta, 8 Austin, 9 Raleigh, 10 Orlando, 11 Lexington, Kentucky, 12 Charlotte, 13 Chattanooga, 14 Dallas, 15 Birmingham, 16 Fort Worth, 17 Louisville, 18 Richmond, 19 Athens, Georgia, 20 Charlottesville, Virginia, 21 Bentonville, Arkansas; 22 Tulsa; 23 Alexandria, Virginia; 24 Memphis and 25 Little Rock, Arkansas.

“While big cities are often accused of feeling a little stale, there’s no shortage of character, or what we like to call “that special something,” among these destinations,” the magazine said. “One thing they all have in common: a hearty helping of Southern hospitality.”