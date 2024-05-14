SC boy suffers third degree burns over 90% of his body after alleged kidnapping & car chase

The 3-year-old South Carolina boy who was taken from his mother and then left in a burning truck is in stable condition with third degree burns over 90% of his body, his family said.

Identifying him only as Bennett on a gofundme page, his uncle Jeremy Darnell called him “our little warrior.”

Anderson County deputies said Bennett’s mother, Chelsea, was assaulted at her Belton home by the child’s father, Joshua Dornellas, who then fled to Georgia in a Ford F-150. Anderson County officers followed him in unmarked cars and once he entered into Georgia, State Police took over the pursuit.

They said Dornellas jumped out of the truck after it left the road, leaving Bennett inside on the floorboard. The truck burst into flames once it traveled down an embankment.

Law enforcement officials reached into the fire and were able to get him out. He is being treated at the burn center in Augusta, Georgia.

Sgt. Richard Fleming of the Georgia State Patrol said officers saw smoke inside the cab before Dornellas jumped out through a window. Fleming said Dornellas was taken to a local hospital and will face a long list of charges.

In South Carolina, Dornellas has been charged with kidnapping, violating an order of protection of criminal domestic violence and burglary.

The mother had just obtained a protection order against Dornellas, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Shale Remien said.

The family increased the goal of the fundraising campaign to $100,000 after donors quickly met the original $40,000 goal.

“We understand that this is a large amount of money and we do not ask it lightly,” Darnell said on the gofundme page. “Quite frankly, we want Chelsea to not worry about money for the next year.”

He said Chelsea is a single mother with two other children, one of whom has special needs.

“Obviously, the financial expenses are going to be overwhelming as they will have to stay in Augusta, Georgia, for the foreseeable future, and she will be out of work to care for her child,” Darnell said.

The second largest donor so far is Anderson County Sheriff’s Foundation Sheriff’s Foundation, which donated $770.

As of Monday afternoon, the donations totaled almost $46,000.

Third-degree burns, also known as full thickness burns, destroy two layers of skin. It is the second worst type of burn a person can suffer.