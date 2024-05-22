SC 22-year-old took man’s gun and shot him in face during Rock Hill rush hour, police say

A South Carolina man faces attempted murder and assault charges for allegedly shooting two people in a car during Tuesday’s afternoon commute in Rock Hill, police said.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Herlong Avenue, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. The area is a commercial strip close to the intersection of Ebenezer Road.

Lamarius Devon Howze, 22, of Rock Hill, is charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police and court records.

A different 22-year-old man whose name hasn’t been released suffered serious injuries when he was shot in the mouth, police said. A 20-year-old woman in the same car was grazed by the gunfire.

No one else was hurt, Rock Hill police Lt. Michael Chavis said Wednesday morning.

Howze and the man knew each other and argued in a parking lot before the other man pulled out a gun, police said in a statement. Howze took the gun from the other man, then fired at the car as it drove away, police said.

Officers arrested Howze afterward on South Cherry Road, Chavis said.

Police recovered the pistol used in the shooting, Chavis said.

The shooting remains under investigation.