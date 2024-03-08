SC has 2 of the best cities on the rise in the South in 2024, Southern Living says. Here’s why

South Carolina has been the place to be for many folks for some time now.

Over the last few years, South Carolina has ranked among the fastest-growing states — in 2023 it ranked first, according to the latest U.S. Census data. The Palmetto State’s population grew by 1.7% to a total of 5,373,555 as of July 1. South Carolina was followed closely behind by Florida and Texas, both at 1.6% population growth. In fact, southern states have seen the most growth the last few years.

But while South Carolina and the South are on the rise overall, it stands to reason that there are cities driving that growth. Southern Living took it upon itself to find out.

The popular magazine recently compiled a list of the South’s best cities on the rise for 2024. And of the 25 cities that made the list, two are in South Carolina.

All the cities “have excellent food scenes, cool yet quaint downtown districts, incredible natural beauty, thriving arts communities, and the warmth our region is known for,” Southern Living wrote. “And they’re not done growing. Each one has exciting new projects on the horizon.”

Here are the two South Carolina cities on the rise in 2024, according to Southern Living.

Columbia

The city of Columbia ranked fifth best on Southern Living’s list.

Besides being the capital of the state, Columbia is home to The University of South Carolina, providing it with an influx of energy and new students each year, Southern Living wrote. Columbia has long been known for its vibrant downtown and food scene. The downtown also boasts the exceedingly popular Soda City Market, which attracts thousands every Saturday.

Southern Living adds that investments in the Columbia area surged to $2.37 billion in 2023 and that there are plans for major upgrades in the coming years, including the replacement of Blossom Bridge in the heart of downtown.

Spartanburg

Spartanburg ranked even higher than Columbia, coming in third best on the list.

This isn’t the first time Spartanburg has made it on such a ranking. The city ranked 12th on the U.S. News & World Report’s list last year of fastest growing places for 2023 to 2024.

Since then, Spartanburg has released a new comprehensive plan to grow on its success.

“Coming in spring 2025: a state-of-the-art stadium for a relocating minor league baseball team and a 16-acre mixed-use development and plaza, right in the center of downtown,” Southern Living wrote.