SBC live updates: Vote on IVF expected Tuesday as official business gets underway

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the largest yearly gatherings of evangelical Christians globally is often filled with drama over internal policies and external attitudes about pressing political issues.

Welcome to the Southern Baptist Convention's annual two-day meeting, which officially gets underway Tuesday.

Delegates who participate in the Nashville-based denomination’s legislative summit, who are known as messengers, are expected on Tuesday to take up a contentious resolution opposing in vitro fertilization, or IVF, elect a new president, and consider reports on abuse reform and cooperation. The latter item touches on a key theme of this year’s convention due to conflict surrounding a proposed measure to enshrine a ban on women pastors.

Catch up with Monday's SBC news: SBC live updates: Seminary leader condemns Trump verdict, voices opposition to IVF

The constitutional ban on women pastors — commonly called the “Law Amendment” after its original submitter, Virginia pastor Mike Law — may come up for a vote Tuesday or on Wednesday.

SBC President Bart Barber, a Texas pastor who’s concluding his second and final term as the convention’s highest-elected position, will preside over the business of the annual meeting throughout the next two days. Many important legislative sessions are scheduled for tight windows, requiring brief yet passionate speeches for and against certain legislative proposals.

Southern Baptist Convention delegates, known as messengers, gather on Tuesday in New Orleans for the denomination's 2023 annual meeting.

Follow along for live updates.

Solidarity for women in ministry ahead of vote on constitution

If the Southern Baptist Convention enshrines a ban on women pastors, it will be one many Southern Baptists will celebrate. But on Monday night, it was a source of mournfulness during a virtual prayer vigil.

“There’s a lot to grieve, there’s a lot to be angry about,” speaker Jule Tai said in opening the vigil. “It’s a call to protest and it’s a call to demonstration.”

Organized by Baptist Women in Ministry, a nonprofit with partners across various Baptist denominations, the event aimed to acknowledge the current strife in the SBC and past division. Baptist Women in Ministry staff are also planning a demonstration outside the Indianapolis Convention Center as an act of solidarity with Southern Baptist women in ministry.

Related: How the Southern Baptist Convention turned 180 degrees on women in leadership in six years

The present battle in the SBC over women pastors echoes a conflict in the 1980s, which is depicted in a new documentary produced by Baptist Women in Ministry called “Midwives of a Movement.” Some of the women featured in the documentary, which released publicly on Monday, attended the vigil.

“We swallowed our grief when we were told we weren’t ready to lead,” said Angie Hong, co-founder of Kinship Commons, a liturgy company that helped organize the worship for the prayer vigil. “We swallowed our grief when we were told we were too emotional, we were too angry, we were too provocative, we were too much.”

“These untruths and these lies have hurt us,” Hong said. “These lies have wounded us, made us question ourselves and worse, made us question the God who created us in God’s image.”

In the past couple years, the SBC has disfellowshipped six churches in which women serve as pastors. A couple of those churches — such as Fern Creek Baptist Church in Louisville and Immanuel Baptist Church in Paducah, Kentucky — long cooperated with the SBC and held to beliefs that aligned with most Southern Baptists' conservative ideals.

Another church might be facing a similar battle this week. First Baptist Church of Alexandria announced it will be the target of an ouster attempt from the floor of the SBC annual meeting because the church employs a woman pastor for children and women.

Liam Adams covers religion for The Tennessean. Reach him at ladams@tennessean.com or on social media @liamsadams.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: SBC live updates: SBC expected to take up IVF, abuse reform on day one