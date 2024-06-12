SBA offers disaster assistance

Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to businesses and residents in Kentucky following the announcement of a presidential disaster declaration due to severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides that occurred on April 2, according to a news release from the SBA.

The declaration covers Boyd, Carter, Fayette, Greenup, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Mason, Oldham, Union and Whitley Counties in Kentucky. The counties are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA, stated the release.

Small businesses and most private non-profit organizations in the following adjacent Kentucky counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Bell, Bourbon, Bracken, Bullitt, Carroll, Clark, Crittenden, Elliott, Fleming, Franklin, Garrard, Hardin, Henderson, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lewis, Madison, McCreary, Mercer, Owen, Robertson, Rowan, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble, Webster and Woodford. These Ohio counties are also eligible: Lawrence, Scioto, Brown and Adams; and Wayne in West Virginia.

Businesses and private non-profits of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets.

Disaster loans up to $500,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $100,000 to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed personal property.

Interest rates are as low as 4% for businesses, 3.25% for non-profits and 2.688% for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years, according to the release.

Apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at sba.gov/disaster. One may also call (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services if you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is July 22, 2024. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Feb. 24, 2025.