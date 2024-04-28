SB US-131 closure at Burton St delayed until Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Rain has delayed construction and the closure of southbound US-131 starting at Burton Street.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said southbound US-131 will close at Burton Street starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, instead of Sunday, and go through May 24. Traffic will be detoured onto westbound I-196 to eastbound M-6 and back onto southbound US-131.

A map of construction on southbound US-131 and a detour. (Courtesy of the Michigan Department of Transportation)

Ramps from southbound US-131 to eastbound and westbound I-196 will be closed on Monday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. to set up traffic control, MDOT said.

NB US-131 at 28th reopens; SB to close this weekend

The off-ramps of southbound US-131 to Burton Street will have short-term intermittent closures. Traffic will exit onto MLK Jr. Street or Hall Street during the closures.

The following ramps will also be closed:

The on-ramp at Leonard Street/Turner Avenue to southbound US-131 starting Monday at 7 a.m. until May 24.

The ramp from eastbound I-196 to southbound US-131 will be closed starting Monday at 7 a.m. until May 15.

The on and off ramps at Pearl Street and southbound US-131 will be closed starting Monday at 7 a.m. until May 15.

The on-ramp from Wealthy Street to southbound US-131 will be closed starting Monday at 7 a.m. until May 15.

The on and off ramps at MLK Jr. Street and Hall Street both to and from southbound US-131 will be closed starting Monday at 7 a.m. until May 24.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.