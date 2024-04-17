Sayreville father who set car on fire, killing his son, has also died

SAYREVILLE - A 43-year-old borough man charged with killing his son after setting his vehicle on fire with his 9-year-old child inside last month has died.

Manuel Rivera died Wednesday at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced.

Rivera, who had been charged with the murder of his 9-year-old son as well as aggravated arson, endangering the welfare of a child and desecration of human remains, had been in the hospital in critical condition since the March 28 incident.

Around 10:45 p.m. March 28 police received a 911 call of a fire in the area of Sayreville War Memorial High School.

A memorial for Christian Rivera set up at the Sayreville Junior Bombers field.

More: More than $35,000 raised for family of slain Sayreville third-grader

About the same time police were also notified about a related domestic dispute and responded to Eisenhower Driver. Rivera's wife reported a domestic dispute, which led to Rivera leaving the home with the couple's 9-year-old son, according to the prosecutor's office.

Court papers state the caller said Rivera was threatening to kill himself and the boy.

Near the rear of the high school on Washington Road, police found Rivera alive but with burns to his body and a self-inflcted wound. He was standing next to a vehicle that had been doused with gasoline and was on fire. Rivera was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Investigators found the body of boy in the rear seat of burning four-door Nissan vehicle.

Court documents show Rivera had left a suicide note in the family's garage saying this is how it ends for him and his son. He also sent a video apologizing to his family for his actions and asking for him and his son to be cremated, adding he will see other family in the afterlife.

More: Sayreville father apologized in suicide note for killing 9-year-old son, affidavit says

Rivera, who worked for the Sayreville school district, had been inside the burning vehicle and suffered burns throughout his body and a laceration around his neck, but was able to get out of the car and remained near the vehicle as it burned before police officers and firefighters arrived, court papers state.

He made no attempt to rescue his son from inside the burning car, according to court documents.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office has only identified the child as Rivera's 9-year-old son. A GoFundMe.com page identified the boy as Christian Rivera, a third-grader at Woodrow Wilson School and member of the Sayreville Junior Bombers Youth Football and Cheer.

The fundraising page has raised more than $76,000 for his mother, Dorothy Lora, to cover the cost of her son's memorial, loss of income and other necessities during this difficult time, the page states.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Sayreville man who set car on fire, killing his son, has died