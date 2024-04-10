Saybrook Township: Residents speak on proposed chicken-processing plant

Apr. 10—SAYBROOK — Saybrook Township Hall was packed for a meeting Monday night to discuss a variance for a chicken-processing plant.

Jim and Beth Buck shared their plans with the Saybrook Zoning Board of Appeals for a proposed plant at 8025 Depot Rd.

The property is currently zoned commercial, which means they can process flesh and fowl for wholesale and retail purposes, according to Saybrook Zoning Inspector Jim Hudson. This excludes killing and he said that is why he denied their application.

The Bucks were told by Hudson that their next step would be to request a variance.

"The variance would allow them to kill fowl on the property," Hudson said. "If granted, it would just be that property. It wouldn't be a blanket change of the zoning."

There are two parcels at 8025 Depot Rd. One is an operating feed mill, Saybrook Feed and Garden, that the Bucks recently purchased and the other is a storage building they plan to convert into the plant.

According to the Bucks, there are just three USDA processing plants in Ohio. They said two are within a two-hour drive and the other is four hours away.

"We have never been able to offer customers poultry because of the drive," said Courtney Spencer, a Conneaut resident and owner of Spencer's Farm. "I have customers ask me every week if they can buy poultry from us. With two small kids, I simply can't get there to do it."

The Bucks said they bought the property because it met all of their criteria, including having access to city water and sewer.

They said they were given permission on the project by former Saybrook Zoning Inspector Al Sedivec, but Hudson found a regulation stating that they would not be able to kill the fowl on-site.

"This is not a mistake that can be taken lightly," said Beth Buck. "We started this process in October. There have been countless man hours preparing, equipment ordered and monies being spent for closing in a few short weeks."

Local farmers came in support of the variance.

"Our family has farmed the same farm since 1912," said Saybrook Township resident Jeff Forinash. "We gave up chickens, because you cannot get them processed easily in this area. None of us have a problem with what they're doing. It's our opinion because we've been farmers."

"I grew up in agriculture my whole life," said Perry resident Travis Mettler. "I work the county fair market. Every county fairs got poultry. We only have three processors we can take them to and most of the processors are booked years in advance. It would be a tremendous thing for us to have closer to home."

Mandy Orahood, Organization Director at Ohio Farm Bureau Federations, said the top calls she receives from farmers are zoning and meat-processing concerns.

"The benefit of having this in our community is going to be a huge economic impact for Saybrook Township," Orahood said. "Agriculture is one of the top industries in Ashtabula County. I hear people talking all the time that they want to know where their food comes from, but when it comes time to put in a local poultry-processing plant then suddenly everyone is against it."

Orahood went on to address sanitation concerns. She said inspectors are on-site for the entire process.

"Sanitation is covered from the inside to the outside of the facility," she said.

After spending much time at the Ashtabula County Fair and working with the farm bureau, Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro said he is in favor of the variance.

"Without people that do this part of the job that I would never want to do ... we are not able to eat," Ducro said. "For our county to have the ability from an economical development standpoint ... from a supportive agriculture standpoint ... from the support of our 4-H community — it's really important that there's someone willing to step up and make the investment like this."

The Bucks said that they had spoken to all of their neighbors about their plans, but some of them said otherwise.

"Whoever stated that the Bucks had gone around and talked to the neighbors and said that the neighbors were fine with that ... the neighbors are not fine with that," said Saybrook Township resident Kate Yankie. "We moved here 18 months ago. We support industry in the county. We believe that this belongs in an industrial area, not in an area with a school, with homes.

"We've heard from various people who are very much outside the area how great this will be for the area, but they haven't heard from the people who live right here. That's our backyard where we are raising our kids and spend all of our time. We are not for this."

The main arguments from the closest neighbors was the unknown amount of smell that would come from the plant, which they say can negatively affect property values and the potential increase in traffic.

The plant would be just a couple of minutes from Saint John School.

"I do not believe that Saybrook Township residents should have to sacrifice their land values," said resident Kevin Reddick. "No one wants to live next to a slaughterhouse."

Beth Buck addressed the concerns regarding the smell.

"The smell comes from the inedibles that sit out," she said. "Those are removed daily. So there would not be any smell."

Prior to the meeting, Yankie said that she was told by the Bucks, "We can't promise that there won't be a smell."

"As a young man, I worked slaughtering chickens," said Saybrook Township resident Vince Oscar. "When you exsanguinate a chicken, it smells. When you eviscerate a chicken, it smells. When you take that chicken and dip it in boiling water to help get those feathers out, it smells. It's in the air. Unless you can contain it, it's going to be in the air. I think that it needs to be in a different place. Not in my backyard."

"There is a huge misconception that the processing facility is going to be the cause of unbearable odors all the time," Orahood said. "Sanitation is going to play a major role in reducing odors and the establishment must be sanitized every day. Rodents and flies must be controlled or the establishment will be found non-compliant by the inspection."

Chairperson Dean Moore said that a clause could potentially be put in place protecting homeowners. If the smell ended up becoming an issue, the use of the plant would have to change.

"I'm a relative newcomer to the street," said Saybrook Township resident Paul Pira. "I have four kids that are home-schooled. We live outside all spring, summer and fall. How is this going to improve my property value? I don't think it is. The location of it — that's my problem."

The board went to executive session at the end of the meeting.

Hudson said that the board will post its decision online in the next couple of days at saybrooktownship.org.

cball@starbeacon.com