Saybrook board grants variance for chicken-processing plant

Apr. 19—SAYBROOK — The Saybrook Township Zoning Board of Appeals approved a variance for a chicken-processing plant at a meeting on Monday at Lakeside High School.

This variance allows Jim Buck to kill fowl on the property at 8025 Depot Rd.

Board members Kathy Feiler, Gary Carlson and chairperson Dean Moore voted to approve the variance. Board members Jason Keeler and vice-chair Kathleen Kennedy.

"If we denied the variance, they could still process their own chickens," Moore said. "We would have no control. It's for the protection of the people in our township."

Moore said that the USDA and FDA would conduct daily inspections.

Many supporters of the plant were in attendance at the meeting. Some were local farmers.

"The establishment of a small, family-owned poultry processing plant will fill a critical gap in our local agricultural infrastructure," said Mandy Orahood, Organization Director at Ohio Farm Bureau Federations. "Currently, the nearest inspected poultry processing facility is over two hours away, posing significant challenges for our farmers and limiting their ability to meet consumers' needs. The new plant will not only alleviate these hardships, but also create opportunities for our farmers to expand their operations and meet the growing demand for locally sourced poultry products in the region."

Neighbors close to the plant on Depot Road are not happy with the board's decision.

Saybrook resident Kate Yankie said that she appreciates the board members who voted against the variance.

"Farmers and locals who drop off their birds for processing, will do so and leave," Yankie said. "The owners and employees will put in their time and go home. We live here. We don't have anywhere else to go."

Another resident opposed having the plant near homes.

"We're not against it being in the county, however, we don't agree with it being placed on a residential road," said Saybrook resident Britain Marie. "At the end of the day, this was handled poorly and the meetings were extremely biased. It was apparent that the people of the county who were for it were not held to the same standards as the people on Depot Road, who will be affected by this directly."

One of the main arguments was the unknown amount of smell that would come from the plant.

Buck's response was that the inedible by-products from the chickens will be disposed of and taken to Cleveland every day.

"Federal and state meat inspection regulations require all establishments to control odors within the facility," said Ohio Department of Agriculture Meghan Harshbarger. "To date, the ODA has not received any complaints related to odors associated with current state-licensed poultry facilities in Ohio."

According to Saybrook Zoning Inspector Jim Hudson, there is a chance for neighbors to file an appeal of the board's decision.

