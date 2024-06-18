Savoy board to vote on reduced video-gambling fees for nonprofits

Jun. 18—SAVOY — The village board is set to vote on an ordinance that would result in an 80 percent reduction in video-gambling license fees for nonprofit establishments.

Trustees will consider the ordinance at a meeting set for 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Bruce Povalish of Elks Lodge 2497 said the fraternal organization is "super excited" about the proposed reduction.

"This is a great example of a city organization that works in that it listens to its constituents," he said. "And so we're very happy about that."

The lodge at 903 N. Dunlap Ave. previously asked that trustees consider a fee waiver for nonprofits such as itself.

Povalish made the request at the board's March 6 meeting, when trustees voted to set the annual fees for a video-gambling license rider at $500, and for each terminal at $250.

Village President John Brown said in a previous interview that the fee per terminal was previously $25, and the rider fee is new. He added that while the $500 rider fee is paid solely by the business owner, the per-terminal fee is split between the business and the terminal operator as required by state law.

The proposed update that will be considered on Wednesday would enact new fees for "qualifying nonprofit liquor licensees" of $100 for the license rider and $50 for each terminal.

For the Elks Lodge, which has five machines, this would reduce its annual fees from $1,125 to $225.

"Elks is a fraternal organization, and we give virtually any excess money we have to local charities," Povalish said.

According to the Illinois Gaming Board, as of May, there are five establishments in Savoy that operate video-gambling machines, with a total of 28 terminals among them. This includes the Elks, Emma's, Old Orchard Links, Old Orchard Lanes and Star BBQ.

Savoy's share of state video-gambling tax revenue for May was about $9,000.