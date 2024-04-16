‘They saved so many of our homes’: Sebring residents return after large brush fire

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents in one Sebring neighborhood are thankful Monday night after a massive brush fire forced them from their homes.

The fire started Sunday in the area of Kenmore Street and Granada Boulevard.

Officials said the fire is 100% contained, but it is still going to be smoldering. People living in the area said they could not be more thankful their homes are still standing.

One of those people is Bonnie Kelley.

“I looked out my bedroom window this morning, and me and my boyfriend, Jeff, we stood there and said we are so lucky,” she said. “We could have had nothing to come home to.”

Kelley and many of her neighbors were forced to evacuate Sunday afternoon.

“They were on the door knocking, evacuate, don’t grab anything and evacuate,” Kelley said. “I was in panic mode, I could see the flames so high, so close to the backyard. I thought our house was gone.”

“It was pretty scary,” Chris Montenero said. “I was working in Avon Park, so I was a little bit away from here. My wife called me and said there was a fire, they had to evacuate, so I was trying to get here as fast as possible.”

In the race to get out, ash and black smoke made it difficult for those in the area to see.

“It was horrible,” Kelley said. “I was screaming and crying leaving in my car, I didn’t even know which way I was going.”

They left, not knowing if they would have a home to return to.

“You can’t help but get really scared that it’s going to come right up to the house. When we got back here, I was shocked at how close it got,” Montenero said.

The fire, coming just feet from homes, covered more than 50 acres.

“All it takes is a spark,” said Josh Watkins with the Florida Forest Service. “We need to be very careful right now, this time of year, we’re getting extremely dry.”

Thankfully, everyone and their homes, were OK.

“There were no structures lost or damaged, that I’m aware of, and it blow right up to their backyards. Everybody did a great job yesterday,” Watkins said.

The families in the neighborhood said they are eternally grateful for the hard work that saved their neighborhood,

“The firefighters, the EMTs, everyone that worked out here, we give our heart and soul to them, because they saved so many of our homes,” Kelley said.

“They were great, like I really appreciate all the work that the police and fire department did,” Montenero said.

According to officials, they have enough resources and are in good shape. Crews will continue to be out in the area for several days while the fire is still smoldering.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.