How to Save Time and Money Food Shopping

Consumer Reports asked experts as well as our Facebook followers for their best time- and money-saving food shopping tips. Pick a few of these tactics to try in the coming weeks; you could shave up to 40 percent off your bill.

1. Look high and low. You’ll find the lower-cost ­generic versions of ­cereal, cake mixes, paper goods, and other high-turnover staples on the very lowest and highest supermarket shelves. Retailers can charge manufacturers a fee to be at eye level.

2. Use discount apps. Two we like are Ibotta and Flipp. Both coordinate your store loyalty cards with current discounts and coupons. With Flipp, you scan the app with the market’s checkout scanner to apply savings at the point of sale. With Ibotta, you select rebates in the app and photograph your receipts to import savings to an Ibotta ­account. Savings are transferred to a payment app, such as PayPal, or a gift card. “I recently cashed out for $100 in Amazon gift cards,” says Geriann McMurray-Markwell, an Ibotta user in Nampa, Idaho. “It took me about a year but was totally worth the minimal effort.” Mary-Ann Johnson of Flagstaff, Ariz., says she uses Kroger’s club card app to get free products and samples. Some loyalty programs, notably Safeway and Stop & Shop’s, also let you build rewards toward gas purchases at affiliated gas stations.

3. Get navigation help. Some store loyalty club apps let you locate items by aisle, which can help you avoid crisscrossing aisles—and avoid more temptations. At major chains, the Flipp app can do the same.

4. Keep a calculator handy. Unit price shelf stickers under each product can help you compare. But if the store doesn’t have the stickers—only nine states require them—use your smartphone’s calculator. Divide the price by the number of units in each package you’re comparing. If, say, one soda’s price is per fluid ounce and the other’s is per liter, ask Google how many ounces are in a liter and do the conversions. Consumers Union, the policy and mobilization arm of Consumer ­Reports, urges super­markets to put unit-pricing stickers on their shelves.

5. Ask for a rain check. When a sale item is sold out, ask a store employee for a rain check—a ­paper IOU—that you can use like a coupon when the item is in stock. “I’ve saved hundreds of dollars this way,” says Jeanette Pavini, a consumer savings analyst at Quotient, which is based in Mountain View, Calif., and runs the shopping app and website Coupons.com.

11. Do a pantry inventory. Americans throw away about a quarter of the food and beverages they buy, at a cost of up to $2,275 ­annually for the average family of four, says the Natural Resources ­Defense Council. Use the free USDA FoodKeeper app for guidelines on how to store foods. Or do as Maggie Pallan, a professional chef in Las ­Vegas, does. She maintains a spreadsheet of what she has at home, to avoid buying duplicates. “I treat my home grocery shopping the same as my business,” she says.

12. Get senior discounts. Several chains, including Bi-Lo, Harris Teeter, Hy-Vee, and Publix, offer 5 percent discounts, either on specific days or when you present a special store ID card. The Fred Meyer discount is 10 percent. In some cases you must be at least 60 to qualify.

13. Weigh bagged produce. Prebagged produce is usually cheaper by the pound than individual pieces. Use the produce scale to compare bags because they’re not uniform in weight. A CR reporter found 3-pound bags of red delicious apples at a Stop & Shop near our Yonkers headquarters weighing from 3.06 to 3.36 pounds, a 10 percent bonus.

14. Buy in bulk. When 10 cans of your favorite soup go on sale for $10, load up. If you don’t have room to store that many, check the promotion wording to see whether you’re required to buy all 10 for the discount.

15. Track prices. For a few weeks, record prices of the items you buy the most when food shopping. “You’ll be able to find the best prices for specific goods and can stock up when a true price drop happens,” says Terrence Briggs of Germantown, Md. Price-tracking also helps you see when a “10 packages for $10” sale really is a sale and not just a come-on.

16. Find online bargains. Online grocery stores often waive the delivery fee or give discounts for first-time customers. Even with the delivery charge, buying online can help you ­uncover savings for certain kinds of foods, notably snack bars, specialty diet food, coffee, and pasta, says Sam Gagliardi, head of e-commerce at IRI Worldwide, a market research company in Chicago. Online vendors such as AmazonFresh often offer prices up to half off regional grocery chains’ prices because they match Walmart and warehouse clubs’ national prices, Gagliardi explains.