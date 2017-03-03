To Save the State Department, Rex Tillerson May Have to Break It

In his first message to the Pentagon, Defense Secretary James Mattis stressed readiness to cooperate with the State Department. But how will State respond? If one foreign-policy belief is commonly held, it is that the State Department underperforms. While its problems have long hampered policy formulation, the classic hard-power interests that the Trump administration emphasizes will collide with State’s soft-power culture, as Politico recently reported. Judging by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s comments to his new employees on Feb. 2, in which he referenced “making some changes to how things are traditionally done,” he understands that reform is central to both effective foreign policy and State’s relevance. And with painful budget cuts now looming, he’ll have to determine and prioritize State’s core competencies.

But such reform won’t be easy. Analyses of the problems at Foggy Bottom begin with the usurpation of responsibilities by the Pentagon and the National Security Council staff, the latter especially for micromanaging relations with foreign actors. But the bigger challenge is the Defense Department. The heads of its regional combatant commands serve as viceroys — often better connected to foreign governments than ambassadors. Even worse, the Defense Department has won budgets for supporting foreign forces, counterterrorism, and other military partner activities traditionally largely under State. The Pentagon also is active in State and USAID areas such as counternarcotics, foreign police training, and at times even local economic and capacity building.

Some of this is understandable. The U.S. military has been constantly involved in internal conflicts, counterinsurgencies, and counterterrorism since Somalia in 1992. Such hybrid conflicts marry the military with local security services and force it to deal with civilian populations. This is reinforced by the Pentagon’s generous and supportive congressional overseers — and all recently documented in Rosa Brooks’s book, How Everything Became War and the Military Became Everything.

Tasking the military to solve broad internal security problems, however, is problematic. Near-peer competitors have emerged on whom our military must focus, but giving priority to internal state conflicts guts capabilities needed for these efforts. In addition, our military’s effectiveness in such quasi-diplomatic business is limited. It best deals with other military and paramilitary forces, smashing those that threaten and working with friendly ones to do smashing themselves. But foreign military forces, friend or foe, are only the tip of security dilemmas. The underlying threats come from political systems — leaders, states, ideological movements — that field kinetic enemies, while sustained support for U.S. interests flows from allied governments, not someone’s counterterrorism force. The military cannot easily deal at those levels; that, rather, is the job of the State Department-led interagency team.

State’s tools range from economic (sanctions, energy, trade) to diplomatic and psychological (having friends in Washington). Not all these tools are owned by State, but it’s the only logical integrator of whole-of-government approaches, including military, and its core function is formal communication with political entities. One brilliant example of success here was State’s leadership following the seizure of Kuwait, working with the U.N., allies, fund contributors, energy markets, nervous regional countries, and even Saddam Hussein’s diplomats — all of which complemented our military moves. One State institution still does this well: ambassadors with their interagency country teams. Tradition, necessity, and presidential authorities keep that State element effective. Why then can’t the larger State Department follow suit?

Complications inherent in State’s mission abound: It must coordinate with other agencies, the National Security Council staff can always challenge it, and it is often subject to the secretary’s proximity and access to the president. But the core problem is State’s culture toward its business — diplomacy. Operationally, the State Department is seen as an alternative to — rather than partner or exploiter of — military and other hard power. Strategically, it sees itself as a “deep transformer” of foreign states to curb aggressiveness and create “shareholder values.” Michael Mandelbaum sarcastically described this as “making states look like Denmark.”