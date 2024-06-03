To save lives and money, Ohio must stop and charge drivers, passengers not wearing seatbelts

Dean Fadel is the President and CEO of the Ohio Insurance Institute.

Gov. DeWine’s recent State of the State address began an important conversation for Ohioans when he called for making seat belt violations a primary offense in the Buckeye State.

If the law passes, drivers and front seat passenger could be charged if spotted not wearing a seat belt. Not strapping a child into a car seat or booster seat would also be a primary offense.

Right now, drivers have to be stopped for something else before being charged with a seat belt violation.

For decades, Ohio’s insurance industry has worked closely on road safety issues, and one of the most common arguments we hear against this proposal is that the decision to wear a seat belt is a matter of personal freedom.

If you decide not to wear a seat belt, the only person impacted is you, right? On the surface, that argument seems logical, but when you look deeper into the data, you’ll find very different results.

The truth is, when someone chooses to not wear their seat belt, we all pay the price.

Charged for not wearing a seat belt. You could get pulled over for not wearing a seat belt in Ohio if new bill becomes law

Currently, less than 20% of Ohioans do not wear their seat belts on a regular basis, but, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety data, more than 60% of traffic fatalities involved someone not wearing a seat belt. And we know that crashes involving fatalities and serious injuries are the most costly, both personally and financially.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, since 1975, trillions of dollars in unnecessary societal harm has been incurred due to seat belt nonuse nationwide. At current usage rates, seat belt nonuse will continue to cost Americans an estimated $78.5 billion annually. These costs include lost quality of life, medical care, lost productivity and other injury-related costs.

Breaking that down, Ohioans will bear at least $2.8 billion of that amount. However, the Buckeye State currently ranks 40th nationally in seat belt use and has a significantly higher seat belt nonuse rate than the national average.

Current law makes failure to use a seat belt law a secondary offense, meaning you must be pulled over for something else before you can be fined for not wearing a seat belt.

Therefore, it’s reasonable to assume that more unbelted crashes are occurring in Ohio, and we’re likely paying a larger portion of those costs.

This begs the question: who is footing the bill?

According to the NHTSA, 54% of crash costs are paid by private insurers, 14% is paid by other sources and 9% is paid by public revenue.

This leaves 23% paid by crash victims, meaning those not directly involved in crashes pay 77% of the total cost, primarily through insurance premiums, taxes and traffic congestion related costs. These costs are driven higher by the approximately 20% of Ohioans who choose not to wear a seatbelt and are involved in the majority of the most serious and costly crashes.

Put another way, every Ohioan – including those who wear their seat belt – pays for those who don’t.

Ohioans pay some of the lowest auto insurance premiums in the country, but as we all know, they are still on the rise. There are many factors that go into the cost of insurance — some are within our control, and some are out of our control. But one thing that is undoubtedly within our control is seat belt use.

Primary enforcement of seat belt laws has been proven to reduce the number of unbelted drivers and crash deaths. Right now, we have a real opportunity to contain unnecessary costs and restore some economic freedom to all Ohioans.

Ohio’s property and casualty insurers support DeWine administration’s efforts to make seat belt violations a primary offense and encourage swift passage of House Bill 536 by Ohio’s General Assembly.

Dean Fadel is the President and CEO of the Ohio Insurance Institute.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio must stop and charge drivers, passengers not wearing seatbelts