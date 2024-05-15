What will save L.A. restaurants?
The industry is facing a crisis in a tumultuous year of new legislation, inflation, higher wages and pandemic fallout. Chefs and owners are worried for the future of mom-and-pop restaurants. Diners might expect to see increasing menu prices or even fewer of their favorite neighborhood spots if things don't turn around for many.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.