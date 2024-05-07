“We need to save our children:” 14-year-old killed Saturday identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 14-year-old girl who was killed when six teenagers were shot on Alexander Place near Jefferson Avenue on Saturday night has been identified by Crime Stoppers as Jazzmine Fomby.

Crime Stoppers released an image of Fomby and a reward of up to $7,500 for any information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for her death.

Witnesses told News 4 that a bystander stayed with Fomby, holding her hand until first responders arrived just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

She was later declared dead at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

A small memorial for Fomby is beginning to grow under the tree where she was shot.

Alberta Ellis, a relative of Fomby’s, said she had a heart of gold.

“We need to get the guns and the violence off the street,” Ellis said. “We’re going to need more people out here spreading the word, trying to get these young people involved in something that’s more positive than the street life.”

Buffalo police said a 15-year-old boy shot on Saturday remains at ECMC in critical, but stable condition. He is “on his way to recovery” as of Monday morning, according to city officials.

Two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl who were shot have been released from the hospital. Another teen shot that night refused medical attention at the scene.

The shooting happened after a house party with at least 100 young people who were on the street when fights broke out.

Ellis said family members, like Fomby’s brother, are reeling.

“Very, very emotional. He’s not speaking to us right now, he’s just locked in his room crying,” Ellis said. “That was his baby sister, what do you expect?”

“We need to come together and stop the violence. We need to save our children,” added Ellis. “You know, we need to, it’s not even summer, we need to keep the crime rate down.”

Many people have stopped at the scene to pay their respects, including community member Henry Johnson who lost his sister to gun violence years ago.

“Every time I see another incident of another young person losing a life in the street, it lets me know that we got to help these kids,” Johnson said. “We got to do something better as Buffalo. All of us have to do something better.”

Buffalo Police told News 4 they have received more information and tips since Sunday, though no arrest has been made.

Buffalo Police officers have been on directed patrol in the area of the shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Buffalo Police confidential Tip Line at 716-847-2255.

