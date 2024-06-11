Savannah Police make sixth arrest connected to May 18 Ellis Square shooting incident

On Tuesday, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) arrested a sixth suspect connected to the May 18 shooting in Ellis Square, according to an SPD press release.

Omarre Harris, 21, has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony.

At 11:55 p.m. on May 18, multiple precincts responded to Ellis Square in downtown Savannah, where they discovered multiple people with gunshot wounds. The scene was secured, first aid was provided, and several people were transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center. In all, 11 adults were treated for injuries, including six with gunshot wounds. No deaths have occurred because of the incident.

In a press conference held by City of Savannah Mayor Van Johnson on May 19, Johnson noted that the incident was defined as a “mass shooting,” according to the Gun Violence Archive.

On May 20, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and SPD requested the public’s assistance with the investigation into the shootings.

On May 21, William Anthony Mitchell, 20, was taken into custody and charged with four counts of aggravated assault and four counts of possession of a firearm during commission or attempt to commit certain crimes. On May 30, SPD arrested three suspects in connection to the Ellis Square shooting.

On June 7, SPD arrested Jacorey Porter and charged him with four counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On June 10, SPD obtained arrest warrants for Harris and Ericque Street, 21. Street is wanted for four counts of aggravated assault; possession of a firearm during a felony; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

SPD detectives continue to actively investigate the incident.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: SPD arrest man connected to May 18 Ellis Square shooting incident