Savannah Police investigate shooting death of 19-year-old man in Tatemville neighborhood

Savannah Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Tatem Street at 11:37 p.m. on Tuesday that resulted in the death of Mahki Hampton, 19, according to Averi Beck, public information specialist with the City of Savannah's Public Safety Communications Division.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

This is a developing story.

