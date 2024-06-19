Savannah Police Department investigating a shooting at 14000 Abercorn Street

At 7:18 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) issued a statement via social media that an investigation was underway into an early-morning June 19 shooting at 14000 Abercorn St. According to the press release from SPD, the shooting left one adult male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The press release states that "officers arrived on scene at around 3:50 a.m. based on reports of gunfire. While on the scene SPD was notified that a shooting victim walked into Memorial Health University Medical Center. SPD conducted interviews and collected evidence on the scene."

Savannah Public Safety Communications Manager Neil Penttila confirmed that SPD believes the victim who checked into Memorial is "connected to the incident."

The investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have yet been made. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Joseph Schwartzburt is the education and workforce development reporter for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at JSchwartzburt@gannett.com.

