Savannah Police arrests four people in connection with an alleged sex trafficking ring

On May 23, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) arrested four suspects in connection with an alleged sex trafficking ring that allegedly operated from 2020 and 2021 on West 39th Street.

On May 16, a Chatham County grand jury indicted Michael Joseph Jones and Lexsy Headdrick on various charges, including two counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude. The grand jury also indicted Jones, Headrick, and two other defendants, Isabelle Curl and Rylan Bercovitz, for kidnapping.

SPD spearheaded the investigation. Assisting in the investigation was the Chatham County Police Department, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Jesup Police Department.

“It’s a win for us. We’ve been able to get some bad actors off the streets,” said SPD Special Victims Unit Sergeant Michael Rowan. “Anything to do with human trafficking is horrible, especially when it comes to children.”

At the time of the incident, two victims, one of whom was under 18 years old and one who was 18 years old, were trafficked, according to Rowan.

More: Dept. of Justice awards $750,000 grant to Savannah non-profit tackling human trafficking

More: Operation Blooming Onion: Federal indictment reveals 'modern-day-slavery' in Georgia

More: Multiple defendants reach plea deals in Richmond Hill sex trafficking case

What did the indictment allege?

According to the indictment, between Dec. 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, Jones and Headdrick unlawfully enticed a child under the age of 16 to a house on West 39th Street, where the child was “coerced by another into sexual servitude.”

Between Jan. 16 and March 31, 2021, Jones and Headdrick also allegedly coerced the child to “engage in lewd exhibition of sexually explicit conduct” and later distributed a photograph of it, according to the indictment.

Jones was also charged with making a false statement “by denying that he knew” the victim under 16 years old.

Between Feb. 2 and 16, 2021, Jones and Headrick subjected a second victim to sexual servitude, according to prosecutors.

The indictment alleges that all four defendants assaulted the victims by pointing a firearm at both of them on Feb. 16, 2021.

Why were the suspects indicted before they were arrested?

SPD learned about the victims after they called a police hotline, said SPD Special Victims Unit (SVU) Detective Shenandoah Holden, the lead detective investigating the case.

In a phone call, Holden said that the suspects were arrested on active warrants, and explained that the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office decided to have the suspects indicted by a grand jury before they were arrested “because the cases had been going on for a little while" after the investigation was paused because of staffing issues.

SVU Sgt. Rowan added that SPD wanted a “broader” and “stronger” case, but initially they lacked evidence to pursue it.

Rowan estimated that SPD SVU has made two total arrests for trafficking in 2023 and 2024.

What made this case unique was the fact that it involved multiple victims and suspects and the threats of force, said Holden.

Holden said the victims in the case have been provided resources by Mary’s Place, formerly known as the Rape Crisis Center. Mary’s Place provides resources to rape and sexual abuse survivors.

“If somebody knows of someone under 18 who is engaged in sex trafficking, just make us aware of that so we can investigate it,” said Holden. “We want to hold people accountable.”

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham County grand jury indicts four suspects for sex trafficking