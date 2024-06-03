Savannah Police arrest three suspects for May 18 Ellis Square shooting

On May 30, Savannah Police arrested three suspects in connection to the May 18 shooting in Ellis Square, according to a Savannah Police Department (SPD) press release.

Those arrested for the incident include: Samira Yvette Kenny, 29; Cazare Pernell Cooper, 18 and Jordan Caleb Jones, 20.

According to SPD spokesman Neil Penttila, Kenny has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, possession of firearm during a felony, and possession of firearm by convicted felon. She was also charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for a separate incident. Cooper has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony. Jones has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault (party to) and four counts of possession of a firearm during a felony.

At 11:55 p.m. on May 18, multiple precincts responded to Ellis Square in downtown Savannah, where they discovered multiple people with gunshot wounds. The scene was secured, and multiple injured people were located by officers. First aid was provided, and several were transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center. In all, 11 adults were treated for injuries, including six with gunshot wounds. No deaths have occurred because of the incident.

In a press conference held by City of Savannah Mayor Van Johnson one day after the incident, Johnson noted that the incident was defined as a “mass shooting,” according to The Gun Violence Archive.

On May 20, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and SPD requested the public’s assistance with the investigation into the shootings.

In total, four suspects have been charged for the Ellis Square incident. On May 21, William Anthony Mitchell, 20, was taken into custody and charged with four counts of aggravated assault and four counts of possession of a firearm during commission or attempt to commit certain crimes.

SPD detectives continue to actively investigate the incident.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Three suspects arrested in Ellis Square shooting