Savannah landlord agrees to pay $600k over sexual harassment, retaliation claims

A Savannah landlord has agreed to pay $600,000 in damages to resolve allegations that he sexually harassed and retaliated against his female tenants for more than 15 years, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

The case was filed by the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in August 2023. Iraj Shambayati and the businesses he worked under, 1511 Rosewood LLC and IDHD Properties LLC, were accused of violating the Fair Housing Act.

Shambayati was accused of “repeated and unwelcome sexual comments and advances, inappropriately touching their bodies without their permission, entering their homes without their permission or knowledge, requesting sexual acts from them in exchange for rent or other housing-related benefits and taking retaliatory actions against female tenants who rejected his sexual advances or complained about the harassment” since 2008, according to the DOJ.

The Fair Housing Act protects tenants from discrimination based on sex, race, color, religion, national origin, disability and familial status.

“No female tenant should have to endure sexual harassment and abuse in the sanctity of her own home,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement. “This settlement should send a clear message to housing providers and property owners: when you exploit your power and sexually harass and abuse tenants, the Justice Department will aggressively use federal civil rights laws to hold you accountable.

“As we mark National Fair Housing Month, we want survivors of these heinous acts to know that we stand with them and we encourage them to speak out and report complaints of unlawful sexual harassment.”

Shambayati and the businesses he operated under are required to pay $590,000 to the victims plus civil penalties, according to the agreement reached to resolve the case. They’re also required to vacate retaliatory eviction judgments against their tenants and correct their credit history. Further, they are prohibited from managing residential rental properties in the future.

“Sexual harassment by a landlord is never acceptable,” said U.S. Attorney Jill E. Steinberg for the Southern District of Georgia. “This consent order takes Iraj Shambayati out of the property management business and emphasizes the Justice Department’s commitment to hold accountable landlords who would use their power to exploit tenants.”

The Department of Justice urges anyone subjected to sexual harassment from Shambayati to contact them via email at shambayati.info@usdoj.gov or fairhousing@usdoj.gov. They can also call 1-833-591-0291.

The department also encourages anyone who has suffered sexual harassment or other housing discrimination to call their Housing Discrimination Tip Line at 1-833-591-0291 or submit a report at civilrights.justice.gov. They can also submit a claim to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through their website or call at 1-800-669-9777.