Savannah Kriger Fired Bullets Through Her Wedding Dress Before Killing Son, 3, and Herself

Savannah Kriger, 32, of San Antonio, and her 3-year-old son, Kaiden, were found dead in a park on March 19

Bexar County Sheriff's Office Savannah and Kaiden Kriger

Shortly before a Texas mother shot and killed her young son before dying by suicide, authorities said she fired bullets through multiple items in her home, including her wedding dress.

Savannah Kriger, a San Antonio resident, and her 3-year-old son, Kaiden, were found dead with gunshot wounds at a park on March 19 amid a custody battle, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said during a press conference on May 2.

But before the pair were found dead in what was later deemed a murder-suicide, the sheriff said Kriger, 32, left work around 12:49 p.m. on March 18 and went inside her ex-husband’s house while he was at work and damaged his personal belongings.

After that, she went to her own home, where she fired shots through her wedding dress and two wedding portraits that she had laid out on a bed, according to the sheriff. Salazar noted that the bullet shell casings matched the shell casings of the bullets found at the crime scene.

According to the sheriff, a gun was found near the bodies, which were located in a drainage ditch in the park.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office Kaiden Kriger

Kriger later went to her son’s daycare, checked him out, and ​​sent a series of ominous messages to her ex-husband, one of those being a final text that read, “Say goodbye to your son,” according to Salazar. The sheriff said she also made a video viewed by investigators that alluded to her intentions.

On May 1, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office told PEOPLE that Kriger’s death was ruled a suicide and Kaiden’s was ruled a homicide. The cause of death for both was a gunshot to the head.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office Savannah Kriger

The sheriff said at the press conference that he believes the mother and son had been dead for several hours prior to receiving a welfare call on March 18. Authorities subsequently issued an AMBER Alert for the missing pair.

According to Salazar, Kaiden was embroiled in a custody battle between his parents. The sheriff previously said the deaths occurred a day before Kriger had to go to court for a custody hearing about Kaiden, KSAT reported.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



