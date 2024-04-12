Savannah council unanimously approves new gun storage ordinance, public awareness campaign to come

The Savannah Morning News series examining the impact of gun violence on the community focuses on the increased federal law enforcement presence.

Savannah City Council unanimously approved Tuesday a gun storage ordinance that has long been a priority of Mayor Van Johnson. Now, the city will lead a 90-day public awareness campaign on the ordinance before beginning enforcement.

The ordinance requires firearms left in motor vehicles be "securely stored" in compartments or in a locked trunk while also requiring lost or stolen firearms be reported to Savannah Police Department. The approval was made with a host of supporters from the local chapter of Moms Demand Action, which included State Rep. Anne Allen Westbrook.

"It was honestly stunning and exciting to see that moment actually happen, because it's something we have been working on for so long," said Kathryn Wagner, a co-leader of the local MDA group.

Here are the full provisions approved by council.

Any owner or other person lawfully in possession of a firearm, rifle, or shotgun who suffers the loss or theft of said weapon shall within 24 hours of the discovery of the loss or theft report the facts and circumstances of the loss or theft to the Savannah Police Department.

Every person with a firearm, rifle, or shotgun in a vehicle shall ensure that each such firearm, rifle, or shotgun is securely stored in a glove compartment, console, a locked trunk, or the area behind the last upright seat of a motor vehicle that is not equipped with a trunk at all times while such vehicle is unoccupied.

Every person with a firearm, rifle, or shotgun in a vehicle shall ensure that no firearm, rifle, or shotgun is visible at any time while such vehicle is unoccupied.

Every person with a firearm, rifle, or shotgun in a vehicle shall ensure that all doors and hatches are locked while such vehicle is unoccupied.

The final ordinance was passed with a few changes from a previous draft. One of the main items left out of the law's final version was a requirement to report specific details of a stolen firearm such as make, model, manufacturer and serial number. Another item left off the final version would have required SPD to retain that information for use in locating those firearms.

District 1 Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier asked during the meeting if the changes removed teeth from the ordinance. City Attorney Bates Lovett said SPD will still be able to track those details, it is now just not required by ordinance. The changes were made after working with MDA and other stakeholder groups, Lovett said.

"We limited it and drafted it to a simpler form that we think is more enforceable with our police department," Lovett said.

Penalties for infractions of the new ordinance include a fine not to exceed $1,000 or up to 30 days in jail.

The ordinance was created as a response to the fact an overwhelming majority of firearm thefts from vehicles occur when they are left unlocked.

In 2023, SPD reported 244 guns stolen from cars, with 203 stolen from unlocked vehicles, according to SPD data. Through the end of March this year, 56 out of 69 firearms stolen from cars came from unlocked vehicles.

Johnson announced the then-proposed ordinance on April 2 and has said consistently the ordinance is not meant to infringe on the right to bear arms. A section of the new measure includes a provision that says the ordinance shall "not be construed" to conflict with federal or state gun laws.

"Ladies and gentlemen this is one of those moments of courage and conviction," Johnson said.

One strong supporter of the new penalties was District 3 Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan, who has been an activist with MDA and whose late son was a victim of gun violence. She said that five members of council have lost family members to gun violence.

Wilder-Bryan was also the council member who ended up formally requesting the adoption of the new ordinance after a three-minute speech on the importance of addressing gun violence.

"I am a staunch believer that everybody needs to be held accountable, so we got to start somewhere," Wilder-Bryan said. "As hard as it may be for people to believe, you're not protecting anybody with guns in unlocked cars."

No one spoke against the ordinance during the public comment period.

Evan Lasseter is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at ELasseter@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah council unanimously approves new gun storage ordinance