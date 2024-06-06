Savannah-Chatham schools proposes to maintain millage rate once again

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System board members (left to right) Denise Grabowski, Dionne Hoskins-Brown, Cornelia Hall, Shawn Kachmar, Roger Moss, Superintendent Denise Watts, Paul Smith, David Bringman, Michael Johnson and Tonia Howard-Hall pose for a photo before the March 2024 meeting.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) has proposed to maintain the current millage rate of 17.631 for the fourth consecutive fiscal year. The last time the millage rate changed was when the board rolled it back in 2021 from 18.131 mills to the current rate.

Although the rate remains unchanged, a majority of property owners may still wind up paying more in school taxes. Why?

Property value increases due to assessments made by the Chatham County Board of Assessors. To be clear, not all property owners will see increases in their taxes. Some property values in the county did not change while others decreased. The majority, however, have increased because, as SCCPSS Budget Director Paige Cooley noted, "The price of housing has gone up."

Savannah-Chatham County School System (SCCPSS) Budget Director Paige Cooley delivers a summary of the district's proposed 2024-2025 budget at the public hearing 6 p.m. Wednesday May 8, 2024 at the Eli Whitney Administrative Complex's Jessie Collier DeLoach Boardroom.

Millage rate recommendation rationale

Cooley presented another budget update at the school board's June 5 Informal Session as part of the ongoing budget proposal process for Fiscal Year 2025. The penultimate slide of the most recent presentation stated, "Even though the District is not seeking to raise the millage rate, any millage rate that is in excess of the 'Roll-Back Rate' must be advertised as a tax increase."

The roll-back rate the district would need to recommend to remain at this year's revenue amount would be 16.349 or a roll back of 1.28 mills, according to Cooley.

She said the district had calculated three scenarios. One maintained the current millage rate. The second scenario involved rolling back the rate by .25 mills, which would result in "approximately $12 million use of fund balance." A .5 mill roll back would result in an approximate fund balance use of $15.3 million. In other words, even a slight roll back would require the district to make spending cuts.

Cooley cautioned against that approach. If the district has to make cuts in the future due to limited fund balance, she said, "It would end up being personnel, unfortunately, because we don't have a lot of non-salary dollars." And that is because about 85% of the district's budget goes toward salaries and benefits.

Superintendent Denise Watts, Ed. D., also voiced concern over that route as it could impact the fund balance's intended purpose of one-time purchases, such as toward future property purchases for new schools. She framed the millage rate as "a statement of the value that we place on education."

Watts also said the rationale for the millage rate retention included but was not limited to such aspects as:

The growing complexity in students' academic and social emotional well-being

Execution of a revised strategic plan that prioritizes counselors, literacy, special education and support for emerging bilingual families/students

Increased compensation for employees

Unfunded state mandates (i.e. benefits)

Already doing "more with less" in comparison to other large urban districts with similar demographics

QBE state funding that has remained stagnant for decades and does not reflect current educational realities.

Comparable districts have much higher rates

Another aspect of the district's millage rate recommendation included a look at millage rates for comparable district's. Fulton County, for example, has a rate of 17.140 mills. Atlanta's is 20.5 while SCCPSS's closer geographic counterparts, Bryan and Effingham, have rates of 16.575 and 14.957, respectively.

Watts was quick to note that of the districts listed in the presentation, Henry County Schools was the most comparable in terms of demographics and enrollment. Its millage rate is 23.628.

District 8 Board Representative Tonia Howard-Hall expressed throughout the Informal Session and Regular Board Meeting that she had reservations there would not be even a slight percentage of a roll back, but she understood the rationale, as did most others on the trimmed down board of five present members.

District 3 Board Representative Cornelia Hall, however, voiced reluctance. She called the rate "ridiculously low." She felt it will only cause a strain on students' ability to face future challenges. "We always say the budget is a mirror of our value of education, and I challenge anyone to show where this millage rate is in keeping with all the wonderful positive ideas that our superintendent has for this district going forward." She vowed to spend the summer researching the impact of Henry County School District's millage rate on its schools.

Board approves tentative millage rate, public hearings to follow

The five present members approved the tentative Fiscal Year 2025 budget as well as the tentative Tax Millage Levy recommendation during the Regular Meeting. Tentative being the opportune word as there must still be public input as required by Georgia law.

Three public hearings on the millage rate begin next week. Each will take place at the Eli Whitney Administrative Complex in the Jimmy DeLoach Boardroom, at 2 Laura Ave. The times and dates are as follows:

11 a.m., June 12

6 p.m., June 12

6 p.m., June 20

Looking to the future, Watts said SCCPSS is faced with a "tremendous time" wherein it will need to align with economic growth in the region. "We want to make sure that our students have the very best so that they can they can compete." She cited her own recent efforts to realign central office positions as her commitment to fiscal responsibility.

The school board is set to adopt the final version of the budget and corresponding millage rate on June 20.

Joseph Schwartzburt is the education and workforce development reporter for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at JSchwartzburt@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah schools maintain millage rate for FY2025