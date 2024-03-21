Savannah-based Parker's Kitchen recognized as top 100 workplace by USA TODAY

Parker’s Kitchen was recently honored by USA TODAY as one of the Top Workplaces in the USA for 2024.

A Savannah-based business was recently recognized as a top workplace.

Parker's Kitchen, a convenience store chain with more than 80 stores in Georgia and South Carolina, ranked in the top 100 in the country on USA TODAY's Top Workplaces USA 2024. The ranking, which has four divisions based on number of employees, was based on employee feedback gathered through a survey conducted in 2023.

Parker's ranked No. 4 among the Georgia businesses identified in the same division of 1,000-2,499 employees. Beazer Homes in Atlanta ranked No. 1 in the state, followed by Aprio, LLP in Atlanta and Primerica based in Duluth.

The company employs more than 1,360 people and offers free childcare, paid time off starting on day one, a daily pay option, according to a release from Parker's Kitchen.

Parker's said 1,075 employees participated in the survey.

