Savannah-based Parker's Kitchen recognized as top 100 workplace by USA TODAY
A Savannah-based business was recently recognized as a top workplace.
Parker's Kitchen, a convenience store chain with more than 80 stores in Georgia and South Carolina, ranked in the top 100 in the country on USA TODAY's Top Workplaces USA 2024. The ranking, which has four divisions based on number of employees, was based on employee feedback gathered through a survey conducted in 2023.
Parker's ranked No. 4 among the Georgia businesses identified in the same division of 1,000-2,499 employees. Beazer Homes in Atlanta ranked No. 1 in the state, followed by Aprio, LLP in Atlanta and Primerica based in Duluth.
The company employs more than 1,360 people and offers free childcare, paid time off starting on day one, a daily pay option, according to a release from Parker's Kitchen.
Parker's said 1,075 employees participated in the survey.
Best places to work in the U.S., according to USA TODAY
The top 5 companies with more than 2,500 employees on USA TODAY's Top Workplaces 2024 are:
Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., a mortgage lending company based in Madison, Wisconsin
Plante Moran, a certified public accountants and consultants firm in Southfield, Michigan
Aya Healthcare, a travel nursing staffing firm based in San Diego
New American Funding, a mortgage lending firm in Tustin, California
Mountain America Credit Union, headquartered in Salt Lake City
The top 5 companies with 1,000-2,499 employees on USA TODAY's Top Workplaces 2024 are:
SIG in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania
Bell Bank in Fargo, North Dakota
LJA Engineering in Houston, Texas
Aledade, Inc. in Bethesda, Maryland
Daugherty Business Solutions in St. Louis, Missouri
The top 5 companies with 500-999 employees on USA TODAY's Top Workplaces 2024 are:
Benjamin F Edwards in Clayton, Missouri
Jobot in Newport Beach, California
Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group in Virginia Beach, Virginia
Tokio Marine North America Services in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania
Mungo Homes in Irmo, South Carolina
The top 5 companies with 150-499 employees on USA TODAY's Top Workplaces 2024 are:
EXIT Realty Achieve in Smithtown, New York
FTS in Chantilly, Virginia
Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media in Dallas, Texas
Indu LLC (dba intiGrow) in Duluth, Georgia
DVL Express in Markham, Illinois
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Parker's Kitchen, in Savannah, Ga, ranks on USA TODAY best workplaces