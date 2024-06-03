Savannah area's climate-warming pollution continues to decline, researchers say

The paper mill in Savannah, owned by International Paper.

Climate-warming emissions from the production of electricity powering the Savannah-area fell by an estimated 300,000 metric tons in 2023, according to newly released data from a statewide research collaborative.

That’s the equivalent of the carbon dioxide released when powering about 59,000 typical American homes for a year.

The tracking of carbon dioxide is important because accumulation of the heat-trapping gas in the atmosphere is the biggest contributor to climate change.

Since 2005, electricity-related carbon pollution has plummeted nearly 58% in Chatham County, according to estimates from the organization Drawdown Georgia. That’s while the population surged by more than 24% over the same period.

It’s a potentially jaw-dropping juxtaposition at first glance.

But locals shouldn’t necessarily take a victory lap just yet, said Bill Drummond, a Georgia Tech professor and researcher who developed the Drawdown Georgia Greenhouse Gas Emissions Tracker.

“Certainly, their emissions have gone down,” Drummond noted. “Whether Chatham County should get credit or not, that’s a complicated question.”

That complexity lies in how energy is created.

Without emission-free options of their own, ratepayers are married to the generation mix of their utility.

In Chatham County’s case, that’s primarily Georgia Power, which has gradually been replacing coal-fired power plants with those run on natural gas.

Gas releases about half as much carbon as coal so with each transition, Georgia Power customers shrink their energy-related carbon footprint without lifting a finger.

“That explains the (emissions) reductions up until pretty recently,” Drummond said.

With the activation of the third and fourth units at the Plant Vogtle nuclear plant in Wayneboro, those same ratepayers will see their emissions equivalents slashed significantly with the flip of a switch at the facility, in which Georgia Power has a 45.7% ownership stake.

When fully operating, Vogtle will be the nation’s largest single producer of emissions-free energy.

“However, the downward trend due to the substitution of natural gas is reaching its end,” Drummond said.

That’s because Georgia Power will eventually run out of coal plants to convert, and the company plans to add gas-fired facilities to accommodate expected growth, a move that has angered critics who say clean-energy sources should be developed to keep pace with demand.

Overall local emissions are falling

At the heart of Drawdown Georgia’s tracking system is monthly data from a handful of federal agencies that then is “downscaled” to the county level, Drummond explained.

Estimated overall carbon emissions in Chatham County for 2023 were 4.9 metric tons. That’s the lowest figure in a non-pandemic year over the past decade.

The one sector bucking the trend is transportation, which has experienced a 29% rise in emissions over the same period.

Drummond attributed the hike to growth-related gains in traffic and increased activity at the ever-expanding Port of Savannah.

Industry accounted for 2.1 million metric tons of Chatham’s emissions in 2023, which was nearly 43% of the county’s total greenhouse gas pollution. A decade ago, industry made up a third of emissions.

International Paper Company’s Savannah Plant is the Savannah area’s largest single polluter with a reported 371,600 metric tons of carbon emissions in 2022 (the last year of available data) followed by the U.S. Sugar Savannah Refinery (150,740 metric tons), the City of Savannah Dean Forest Landfill (141,860 metric tons of methane). Southern LNG Company’s Elba Island Terminal (131,116 metric tons) and International Paper’s Port Wentworth Mill (100,619 metric tons).

Statewide, total greenhouse gas emissions were the lowest in any non-pandemic year, according to Drawdown Georgia’s tracker, which includes data dating back to 2005, the base year for climate-related trends as established by the Paris Agreement.

Transportation-related emissions also are increasing statewide, but not at the same pace as Chatham’s.

