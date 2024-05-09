The National Weather Serice has issued a severe thunderstorm warning and tornado watch for the Savannah area and much of Southeast Georgia.

The storm warning covers Bryan and Chatham counties until 4:45 p.m.

The tornado watch covers Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties in Georgia; and Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton and Jasper counties in South Carolina.

Storms swept into the area at about 3 p.m., bringing heavy rain, high winds and lightning.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah area under severe thunderstorm warning, tornado watch