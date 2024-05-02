Savage River Lodge pays $150,000 in discrimination, retaliation lawsuit

May 2—FROSTBURG — A local business has settled in a federal case that involved charges of discrimination.

According to a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission press release, Savage River Lodge, LLC and Little Crossings, LLC, doing business as Fronterra Resources — collectively referred to as Savage River Lodge — will pay $150,000 "and furnish significant equitable relief to settle federal charges that they discriminated against an employee because of her pregnancy and then fired her."

The lawsuit, filed by the EEOC, sought relief for Jessica Cook, an employee who worked at Savage River Lodge as a guest services representative beginning in October 2019.

"Savage River Lodge discriminated and retaliated against Cook by failing to provide her with accommodations that she needed due to her pregnancy and firing her days after she disclosed having suffered a miscarriage," according to the lawsuit.

The alleged conduct violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, "which prohibit disability discrimination, pregnancy discrimination and retaliation," it stated.

The EEOC filed the lawsuit against Savage River Lodge in U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland after first attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement through its administrative process.

"According to the consent decree resolving the EEOC's lawsuit, in addition to the monetary relief, Savage River Lodge provided Cook with an apology," the release stated. "The company will confirm that she is eligible for rehire and is recommended for any job related to her former position at Savage River Lodge. The decree also enjoins Savage River Lodge from discriminating and retaliating against employees in the future."

The company will provide specialized training on perinatal bereavement care and trauma-informed care to educate the workforce about pregnancy loss, reduce stigmatizing behavior regarding pregnancy loss, and protect women who have experienced pregnancy loss from discrimination.

Periodic reporting to the EEOC and agency monitoring were also ordered.

'Held accountable'

The EEOC's Philadelphia District Office has jurisdiction over Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia and parts of New Jersey and Ohio.

"We commend Jessica Cook for her bravery in challenging this employer's conduct and for entrusting the EEOC with remedying the violations of her civil rights," said Debra Lawrence, regional attorney of the EEOC's Philadelphia District Office, via the press release. "Employers who fail to comply with federal laws prohibiting employment discrimination and retaliation must be held accountable."

James Swan, supervisory investigator at the EEOC's Baltimore Field Office said the organization is "committed to ensuring that employers comply with federal anti-discrimination laws, including fulfilling their obligations to accommodate pregnant workers."

Owner comments

Savage River Lodge is owned by Jan Russell and Mike Dreisbach.

The business "woman-led" and "woman-managed" and "committed to a safe and welcoming work environment" for all employees, Russell said via email.

"For 25 years we have maintained an excellent reputation," she said.

"The decision to settle this matter was driven by a desire to eliminate the uncertainty brought by the protracted litigation process," Russell said.

DNR interest

In 2020, the lodge was listed online for sale for $7.9 million and described as situated on 43 private acres surrounded by 700 acres of Savage River State Forest.

Last year, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources indicated interest in buying Savage River Lodge.

A November letter to Garrett County Board of Commissioners Chair Paul Edwards, State Sen. Mike McKay and Del. Jim Hinebaugh stated "notification of a potential real estate acquisition in Garrett County" and listed 41.96 acres on Mount Aetna Road.

The "property is being considered by (DNR) as a potential addition to Savage River State Forest," it stated.

In December, DNR Media Relations Manager Gregg Bortz said the lodge owners had met with DNR Secretary Josh Kurtz "and others in DNR leadership" in Annapolis to discuss the business.

"DNR management routinely talks with landowners of tracts that abut or reside within DNR properties on their potential future use of their lands," he said at the time. "As this was an informal meeting there was no agenda nor minutes taken."

