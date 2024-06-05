Saugerties school board revises budget: What voters will decide

SAUGERTIES - The Saugerties Board of Education on Tuesday night approved a revised proposed budget of $77.18 million for the 2024-25 school year and scheduled a vote for June 18.

Voting will take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the gym at Saugerties Junior High School, 310 Washington Ave. Extension.

The budget's bottom line was reduced from the $77.75 million rejected by voters on May 21.

That budget proposal called for exceeding the state-mandated 2% property tax levy cap, which required approval by 60% of those voting. The district fell 34 votes short.

The budget approved Tuesday night will have a tax levy of $45.78 million, which is at the 2% cap. This budget proposal will only require a simple majority to pass.

For an average home assessed at $300,000, the impact of the tax rate increase will be $13.75 a month or $165 for the year. By comparison, the defeated budget's impact would have been $18.50 a month or $222 for the year.

For property owners requesting an absentee ballot, their applications are due by June 11 if requesting it by mail, or June 17 in person. All completed ballots must be received by the district clerk by 5 p.m. on June 18.

If the revised budget is defeated, the board must adopt a contingency budget, which would require an additional spending reduction of $2,626,079. The tax levy would remain at the 2023-2024 level, $44.18 million.

For students, a contingency budget would mean a reduction in non-mandated opportunities; possible reductions in athletics, arts, mental health supports, and kindergarten and pre-kindergarten; and no new equipment purchases, such as high-end computers and other technology, among other things.

Contingency also would eliminate free use of public buildings by the community, non-essential equipment purchases and building maintenance, and possibly the elimination of armed security.

