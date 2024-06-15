Saugerties man convicted of manslaughter, other charges in 2022 beating death

KINGSTON - A Saugerties man was found guilty of manslaughter and other charges Friday in the beating death of another man in October 2022.

According to the Ulster County District Attorney's office, Joseph Karolys, 39, of Saugerties, was convicted of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence, all felonies.

Karolys was accused in the beating death of David "Mickey" Myer.

The verdict capped a two-week jury trial before Ulster County Court Judge Bryan Rounds.

The district attorney's office said that on Oct. 29, 2022, Karolys, Myer and a third man, Michael Cummins, were driven home by Joseph Karolys Jr. following a Halloween party at a Greene County bar.

Fireworks laws: Where to buy, sell and set them off in NJ, Pa and NY

Myer's beaten body was found on the side of Route 32 in Saugerties the next day.

Prosecutors alleged that an investigation by Saugerties police, assisted by state police, found that Karolys kicked Myer in the head and took steps to conceal the crime after Myer died, including burning the boot he was wearing at the time of the attack in his wood stove.

Karolys and Cummins then spent several days moving around the Lake George area, before Cummins turned himself in to law enforcement officials to cover for Karolys.

Eventually, Cummins cooperated with prosecutors in the case and revealed previously unknown information.

The joint investigation by Saugerties and state police revealed Myer's blood in the Karolys truck and the Karolys home, including floor mats at the home, the district attorney's office said.

State tournament: Newburgh captures three gold medals on first day of state boys track championships

The case was presented to an Ulster County grand jury, and Karolys was indicted in February 2023. He was sent to the Ulster County jail, and several attempts to have bail authorized failed.

"Hopefully, (the verdict) brings some comfort to the family of David ‘Mickey’ Myer," Saugerties Police Chief Robert Nuzzo said in a statement.

Karolys' attorney, Carol Morgan, called the verdict shocking, and said they plan to appeal.

"There were considerable problems with the people's case," Morgan said. "Perhaps the jurors didn't understand, but there was no intent by Mr. Karolys (to cause harm), and there was zero evidence connecting Mr. Karolys to the crime."

Karolys faces up to 25 years in state prison for the manslaughter and assault convictions when he is sentenced Oct. 1.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Manslaughter conviction for Saugerties man in beating death