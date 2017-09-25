Saudi Women Allowed Into Sports Stadium For First Time

In what can be considered a historic decision, Saudi Arabia allowed its women into the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh for the first time, on the occasion of the 87th anniversary of its founding.

Reports stated that the women were allowed into the previously male-only venue — mostly used for football matches — with their families to watch a musical show and a play on Saudi history.

“It is the first time I have come to the stadium and I feel like more of a Saudi citizen. Now I can go everywhere in my country,” 25-year-old Sultana told Reuters. “God willing, tomorrow women will be permitted bigger and better things like driving and travel.”

