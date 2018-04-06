The Saudi Crown Prince Is Pledging Aid to Yemen Even as He Hits It With Airstrikes

While Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman swept through American cities the past two weeks promoting himself as a reformer, his country contributed to one of the largest donations for humanitarian aid in history. Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates pledged $930 million to Yemen, a war-torn nation where more than 10,000 people have died thus far, and the lives of millions more remain at risk from famine.

It was an ironic gift, considering bin Salman, who currently serves as his nation’s defense minister, is also the architect of the war.

Bin Salman launched the military campaign in March 2015 – with little warning to Washington – after armed Houthi rebels quickly swept across Yemen and forced the Saudi-backed president into exile. The rebel group had to be confronted, bin Salman determined, because they were proxy forces of archrival Iran, a Shiite Muslim nation. He enlisted the help of Egypt, United Arab Emirates, and other majority Sunni Muslim nations.

What has befallen Yemen since is “the worst man-made humanitarian crisis of our time,” according to the UN.

Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates donation was the largest of the more than $2 billion in funds that were pledged Wednesday by international donors during the UN event in Geneva, Switzerland. The UN said 22 million people, or three-quarters of the population, require some form of humanitarian assistance.

If bin Salman has concerns about how his war effort has damaged his standing on the world stage or deepened the humanitarian tragedy that’s playing out, he didn’t relay those concerns to TIME. Problems in Yemen, he said, stem from the Houthis. “Let me tell you one important thing: The humanitarian problem in Yemen didn’t start in 2015. It started in 2014 when the Houthis start to move,” he said.

Bin Salman told TIME that Saudi Arabia is “doing our best to be sure that the interests of the people in Yemen — health care, education, whatever — it’s supported.” He added that “any initiative made from the UN or any other groups around the world, immediately we help and we try to do our best to push positively in that side.”

Kristine Beckerle, a researcher with Human Rights Watch who recently returned from a fact-finding trip to Yemen, said bin Salman’s statements has no basis in fact. The Saudi-led coalition has “exacerbated” the humanitarian disaster in Yemen by initiating blockades that halt the spread of food, medical supplies, and care. Late last year, Saudi Arabia closed the Yemeni borders in retaliation for an intercepted Iranian-made ballistic missile near the capital, Riyadh, allegedly fired by Houthi rebels. The Saudis sealed all entry via land, air, and sea to stem suspected arms smuggling.

“The response was to cut entry and exit points to aid and access to the country’s most important ports for weeks upon weeks, in addition to the restrictions already in place,” Beckerle said. “They should have known full well what kind of impact that would have had on the 26 million Yemenis living in the country.”

Yemen gets about 90% of its food supplies imported through key ports such as Hodeidah. If such imports are restricted, aid agencies predict mass famine. For now, the blockade has been lifted, but the Saudi- led coalition continues to close airports and block access to vast swathes of the country from journalists and human rights groups.