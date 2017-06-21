Saudi king empowers young reformer son in succession shake-up

By Stephen Kalin and William Maclean

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's King Salman made his son next in line to the throne on Wednesday, handing the 31-year-old sweeping powers as the kingdom seeks radical overhaul of its oil-dependent economy and faces mounting tensions with regional rival Iran.

Although Mohammed bin Salman's promotion to crown prince had long been expected among those who follow the royal family closely, the timing was a surprise, and puts the kingdom's future in relatively untested hands.

Mohammed bin Salman replaces his cousin, Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, a veteran security chief who led the Saudi campaign against Islamic State and al Qaeda, at a time when Riyadh faces tensions with Qatar and Iran and is locked into a war in Yemen.

His appointment may make Saudi policy more hawkish against arch-rival Iran and other Gulf rivals such as Qatar, increasing volatility in an already unstable region, analysts say.

"Under his watch, Saudi Arabia has developed aggressive foreign policies (Yemen, Qatar) and he has not been shy about making strong statements against Iran," said Olivier Jakob at Switzerland-based oil consultancy Petromatrix.

"It is not really a question of if, but rather of when, a new escalation with Iran starts," he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who last month made Saudi Arabia his first foreign stop since his election, telephoned Mohammed bin Salman to congratulate him on his promotion.

"The two leaders discussed the priority of cutting off all support for terrorists and extremists, as well as how to resolve the ongoing dispute with Qatar," the White House said in a statement, adding they also discussed efforts to achieve a lasting peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

A senior U.S. official said Washington had no advance warning of the prince's promotion but could see it coming.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson also welcomed the appointment. "We look forward to working closely with Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Saudi Arabia to promote long-term stability in the Middle East," he said.

Iran, Saudi Arabia's main rival for regional influence, called Prince Mohammed's appointment a "soft coup".

Its leadership was critical of comments he made last month that the "battle" should be taken into Iran, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei labeling Saudi leaders as "idiots".

Iran, which is predominantly Shi'ite Muslim, and Saudi Arabia, which is mostly Sunni, compete for power and influence across the region. The two countries support opposite sides in the conflicts in both Syria and Yemen.

Analysts say the prince's rapid rise has created friction within the ruling family, however, and made Saudi policy less predictable than in recent decades.

Saudi royal family: http://tmsnrt.rs/2rVcsD4

FAVORITE SON

The reshuffle sparked speculation on Twitter about a possible future abdication by the octogenarian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in favor of his son, whose youth and dynamism have appealed to younger Saudis who make up the majority in society and are often eager for change.

After decades in which the same small group of princes handled Saudi affairs on the world stage, Prince Mohammed has led diplomacy with global powers, reportedly charming both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He was appointed crown prince and deputy prime minister by royal decree, but he retains the defense portfolio and still controls oil and economic policies.

Mohammed bin Nayef, the king's nephew and a counter-terrorism chief admired in Washington for putting down an al Qaeda campaign of bombings in 2003-06, was relieved of all his posts, according to the decree.

The decree said the decision by King Salman to promote his son and consolidate his power was endorsed by 31 of 34 members of the Allegiance Council, made up of senior members of the ruling Al Saud family. The king invited Saudis to pledge allegiance to the new crown prince.

Intent on dispelling speculation of internal divisions in the ruling dynasty, Saudi television repeatedly aired footage of Mohammed bin Nayef pledging allegiance to Mohammed bin Salman, who knelt and kissed his older cousin's hand, saying: "We will not give up taking your guidance and advice."

Senior Saudi officials, including the powerful Saudi Arabia's Senior Scholars Association, endorsed the appointment