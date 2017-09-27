Saudi Arabia urged to ditch 'male guardianship' law after lifting ban on female drivers

Saudi women will be allowed to drive from next June - EPA

Human rights groups and women’s activists in Saudi Arabia have called on the country’s government to scrap a controversial male guardianship law following the announcement that it would lift a ban on female drivers.

A royal decree lifting the kingdom’s ban on female drivers was announced on Tuesday evening. It is expected to come into force next June.

Saudi activists welcomed the move, which Amnesty international called the “a long overdue small step.”

Attention is now turning to the Kingdom’s controversial male guardianship law, which requires every woman to seek permission of a man for a range of things including applying for a passport, travelling abroad, or getting married.

" We also need to see a whole range of discriminatory laws and practices swept away in Saudi Arabia including the guardianship system where every woman has a male guardian, be it their father, brother, husband or son, having authority to make decisions on her behalf," Amnesty International said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mariam al Otaibi, a 30 year old activist who spent 104 days in jail earlier this year after her father had her arrested on charges of "disobedience", told the Telegraph the move left her optimistic about a broader shift in official attitudes to women, including the case against her.

“I think we will witness many changes soon,” she said. "I always thought this was bound to happen but not before the end of 2018."

“I feel optimistic, because to me this means that some change is taking place and that hopefully the court won’t find me guilty,” Ms al Otaibi

Tuesday’s surprise decree is credited to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the 32 year old heir to the throne who now oversees almost every major policy area.

Prince Salman is widely expected to succeed to the throne on the death of his 82 year old father, King Salman, and the decision to lift the ban on female drivers will be seen as a litmus test of his ability to force through a raft of radical reforms.

There have already been signs that law may be weakened.

A royal decree issued in April ordered government agencies to grant women access to services without a guardian’s approval unless required by existing regulations.