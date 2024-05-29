Saudi Arabia condemns Israel's 'continuous genocidal massacres'

A lifeless body of a Palestinian child, Oday El-Ghusain, 3 months, lies on the ground before transporting to the mortuary of Al-Aqsa Hospital for burial. Ali Hamad/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Saudi Arabia has condemned Israel's deadly airstrikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, a Foreign Ministry statement said on Wednesday.

The kingdom denounced "the continuous genocidal massacres committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people without deterrence by continuing to target the tents of defenceless Palestinian refugees in Rafah."

Riyadh held Israel fully responsible "for what is happening in Rafah and across the occupied Palestinian territories."

It added that Israel's violations of international and humanitarian resolutions "exacerbate the magnitude of the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe experienced by the Palestinian people."

Palestinian medics on Tuesday said dozens of people have died in fresh Israeli attacks on Rafah, two days after 45 people were reportedly killed in an airstrike which sparked international condemnation.

The latest attacks come in the wake of a ruling last week by the UN's International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordering Israel to end the operation in Rafah immediately. Israel has so far refused to obey the ruling.

Jordan has also condemned "Israeli occupation forces’ targeting of tents of displaced Palestinians in Rafah and their continuation of committing horrible war crimes against the Palestinians in Gaza," according to a Foreign Ministry statement late Tuesday.