What are Saturday's winning Powerball numbers? Numbers to be drawn for March 30, 2024

Will someone claim a major jackpot tonight or will we see another prize pool soar over the $1 billion mark? Saturday's Powerball lottery jackpot drawing is worth an estimated $935 million with a cash option of $452.3 million.

Latest Powerball winning numbers

Saturday's drawing will take place around 11 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers were 37-46-57-60-66 and the Powerball was 8. The Power Play was 2X.

Did anyone win the last Powerball drawing?

There were no jackpot or Match 5 + Powerball winners for Wednesday's drawing, but there were three $1 Match 5 winners, one each in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Texas.

How many Powerball numbers are needed to win a prize?

The possible winning tickets and their cash prizes are as follows:

Powerball only — $4

Match 1 white number + Powerball — $4

Match 2 white numbers + Powerball — $7

Match 3 white numbers only — $7

Match 3 white numbers + Powerball — $100

Match 4 white numbers only — $100

Match 4 out of 5 white numbers + Powerball — $50,000

Match all 5 white numbers only — $1 million

When are the Powerball drawings?

Drawings are every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Recent Powerball jackpot winners

Here is the list of recent Powerball jackpot wins, per powerball.com:

$1.765 billion — Oct. 11, 2023; California

$1 billion — July 19, 2023; California

$252.6 million — April 19, 2023; Ohio

$162.6 million — March 4, 2023; Virginia

$754.6 million — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington

$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California

$93 million — Nov. 19, 2022; Kansas

$206.9 million — Aug. 3, 2022; Pennsylvania

Powerball 101: Here's how to play

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Powerball: See winning numbers for 3-30-24; jackpot at $935 million