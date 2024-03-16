What are Saturday's winning Powerball numbers? Drawing set for March 16, 2024
Lottery fever is kicking up yet again across the U.S. as its major jackpots continue to grow. Saturday's Powerball lottery jackpot drawing is worth an estimated $600 million with a cash option of $285.9 million.
Latest Powerball winning numbers
Saturday's winning numbers will be drawn around 11 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.
Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers were 21-29-54-59-62 and the Powerball was 4. The Power Play was 2x.
Did anyone win the last Powerball drawing?
There was no jackpot winner in Wednesday's drawing, but there was one $2 million Match 5 + Power Play winner in Georgia and two $1 million Match 5 winners — one from New York and one from Texas.
How many Powerball numbers are needed to win a prize?
The possible winning tickets and their cash prizes are as follows:
Powerball only — $4
Match 1 white number + Powerball — $4
Match 2 white numbers + Powerball — $7
Match 3 white numbers only — $7
Match 3 white numbers + Powerball — $100
Match 4 white numbers only — $100
Match 4 out of 5 white numbers + Powerball — $50,000
Match all 5 white numbers only — $1 million
When are the Powerball drawings?
Drawings are every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.
Recent Powerball jackpot winners
Here is the list of recent Powerball jackpot wins, per powerball.com:
$1.765 billion — Oct. 11, 2023; California
$1 billion — July 19, 2023; California
$252.6 million — April 19, 2023; Ohio
$162.6 million — March 4, 2023; Virginia
$754.6 million — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington
$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California
$93 million — Nov. 19, 2022; Kansas
$206.9 million — Aug. 3, 2022; Pennsylvania
Powerball 101: Here's how to play
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Powerball: Winning numbers for 3/16; Jackpot at $600M